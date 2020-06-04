Refrigeration centers open in Santa Clara and Contra Costa counties for the latest heat wave – Up News Info San Francisco

BAY AREA (Up News Info SF) – With parts of the Bay Area cooking at higher temperatures this week, Santa Clara County and Contra Costa County officials have established chilling centers for those who need it.

Three locations in the Santa Clara County Library District are available as cooling centers on Wednesday, June 3, from 1 p.m. at 6 p.m.

Saratoga Library – 13650 Saratoga Avenue, Saratoga, 95070

Gilroy Library – 350 W. 6th St., Gilroy, CA 95020

Morgan Hill Library – 660 W. Main St., Morgan Hill, CA 95037

In addition, five San José cooling centers are open from June 2 to 3, from 1 p.m. at 7 p.m.

Mayfair Community Center – 2039 Kammerer Ave., San José, CA 95116

Camden Community Center – 3369 Union Ave., San José, CA 95124

Seven Trees Community Center – 3590 Cas Dr. San José, CA 95111

Roosevelt Community Center – 901 E. Santa Clara St. San José, CA 95116

Cypress Community Center – 403 Cypress Ave., San José, CA 95117

Contra Costa County has opened the following cooling centers:

4545 Delta Fair Blvd., Antioch; 11am. at 5 p.m.

400 Ellinwood Way, Pleasant Hill; 11am. at 5 p.m.

151 Linus Pauling Drive, Hercules; 11am. at 5 p.m.

1305 Macdonald Ave., Richmond; 11am. at 5 p.m.

2727 Parkside Circle, Concord; 1 pm. At 6 pm.

The following social distancing guidelines from the County Department of Public Health will apply to cooling centers: