Recent Humphrey Institute graduate among Floyd's seriously injured protesters – Up News Info

Soren Stevenson was practicing her recent master's degree from the Humphrey School of Public Affairs.

His passion for governance and national security policy forced him to participate in a series of peaceful protests on Sunday.

"We were joining arms and just before that, we were saying that hands up don't shoot," Stevenson recalls.

Soren was in front of the protest line on the 35W south access ramp at University Avenue. Seconds after tear gas and sudden explosions filled the air, the disfiguring shot came.

Soren describes the moment and says, "I looked at him like that and then they hit me over the head with something."

Mutilated by what is called a "non-lethal,quot; round. A 40-millimeter plastic shell was most likely to hit his left eye.

"I will never be able to see with this eye and I think they will remove it at some point," says Stevenson, blindfolded.

You still can't see the news video that captures the entire encounter. It is just too crude and emotional. However, his friends who were also there in the protest line did so and were moved to tears.

"It's closer to the camera," says her friend Liz Heehn.

She and her friend Jamee Elsayad say it was a peaceful, non-violent gathering long before 8:00 p.m. curfew. But what bothers them is that they cannot recall any police warning or order to disperse.

"There was no,quot;, we have to move "to a different place, there is no curfew at this time," said Elsayad. "Nothing, just shooting at us."

Nursing students treated Soren's serious injuries and then took him to the nearby University of Minnesota M Health Fairview Medical Center.

"He is not the only one to get hurt and something fundamental needs to change," added Heehn.

The injury will forever change Stevenson's physical appearance. But Soren says it will not alter his resolve to fight injustice.

"No amount of tear gas or rubber bullets will prevent people from defending the rights of their brothers and sisters. We won't stop, ever, "said Soren.

