Rasheeda Frost and Kirk Frost address the George Floyd case on social media

Rasheeda Frost shared a message on social media in which she told people that there is a small victory since all the officers involved in the murder of George Floyd are charged. Check out their post below.

‘Steps are being taken! But we need convictions! #justice #georgefloyd we will continue as a unit to demand justice, "Rasheeda said.

A follower wrote: ‘We are asking for a first degree position. He is dangerous to the community, "and someone else said," Now is the time for Justice for Breonna Taylor! "Don't give up just yet !!!! His black life matters too."

One commenter posted, "Let's see if they are convicted. I just know I don't want parole for them, they need real time like they gave the rest," and one follower said, "The death penalty seems much better for them to send a message that our lives matter. "

Someone else said: ras @rasheeda The protests are amazing and inspiring. But please in 2-3 weeks when the protests are no longer happening. We still need change, we need to come together as a community, and we need action! Racism and injustice cannot exist! "

Rasheeda's husband, Kirk also shared a post related to Barack Obama and the people. Check it out below.

‘United we stay ️ ️ divided, we fall as a country #georgefloyd #justicia #liberty #obama #love & # 39; & # 39 ;, published Kirk.

"Is it too late for Miss Obama to put on the hat for the president because that is what we really need," asked one follower.

Someone said: ‘Come back to us Obeezy! @barackobama We need you! Let's spread love and compassion among ourselves … this is the message they send with actions like this! THIS IS PRESIDENTIAL!

Rasheeda also praised the former US president. The USA, Barack Obama, after he decided to speak about what has happened lately in the whole country after the murder of George Floyd.



