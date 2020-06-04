Rapper Trina apologizes for controversial comments made about the riots

Love and Hip Hop star Trina attended her morning show with Trick Daddy at 99 Jamz, where they debated the state of the country. After Trina referred to protesters rebelling over the shocking murder of George Floyd as "animals," social media quickly made the clip go viral.

This morning, the rapper has decided to clear things up. She insisted that she did not refer to blacks as animals and apologized for the way she was found.

‘I, in the world of my Trina, am automatically speaking for blacks. I'm black, that's why I'm talking, so I'm not going to say "black people are animals,quot;. I am not talking to protesters or those who are trying to make a change. "

She revealed that after having some conversations, she definitely changed her point of view.

& # 39; And that's why, the next day when we talked to the commissioner, I said to Trick: & # 39; Well, I learned a lot more about what is really happening, because I'm trying to find what is the solution, what is the answer to everything that is happening. I would never say that, nor would I call black people animals or any names. . I am a black person, I must be an animal, I must be this same person. I mean, that's not who I am. "

This comes after she said they should extend the curfew and do it at 6 p.m. for Miami residents after their friend's store was looted.

‘They need to make the curfew at 6 p.m. Keep everyone off the street, these animals off the streets, running through Miami-Dade County acting like they've escaped from a zoo. Lock them up at 5 p.m. so the streets can be nice and clean, that's how I feel. "

Ad

Not long after, social media users stated that Trina had been canceled and a petition to be fired from the Trick and Trina Morning Show reached more than 10,000 signatures.



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

0 0