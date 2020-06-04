Rapper Kodak Black sues US Marshal. USA For a leaked arrest photo

Jailed rapper Kodak Black plans to sue the U.S. sheriffs after a photo of his arrest was leaked to the media.

"It's time to start holding these people accountable and I don't care if it's the chief marshal of the United States, Oloughlin, an ATF agent who says,quot; don't worry, we'll get this damn "punches in jail under the influence of an unknown substance handed over to him, or Miami State Attorney Dade Kathering Rundle (in re-election process) prosecuting for the same core facts as the federal case, "wrote Kodak's attorney, Bradford Cohen, in Instagram

Kodak was arrested at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami in May 2019 after trying to buy firearms with forged documents. In November, he was sentenced to 46 months in prison for the incident.

Cohen's post continued: "Can you imagine a federal agent taking a photo that was supplied to him and in a matter of minutes giving it to the press? When was the last time you saw a photo of someone handcuffed and asked him to smile Like a good boy? Funds custody? Felicity Huffman? Lori Laughlin? Celebrity name that a quarterback, a boss gives the photo to the press? This was a publicity stunt from the start, "he added. .