Rapper arrested for telling his followers to kill police officers!

A promising Florida rapper named Ace $ wift, was arrested and charged with threatening a police officer.

Ace $ wift, real name Cale Groff, 20, posted this message on his Instagram page, which currently has 7,200 followers:

"If you see a police, stop and shoot, kill him. Throw a brick at your head or whatever you have in your hand, "Groff declared." If you see any police, kill them. Fuck all the cops, we'll kill them like they killed George. "

Cale's post, along with all other posts, has been removed from his Instagram page. But police say the previous post was initially uploaded shortly after George Floyd's death last week while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In addition to calling for violence against the police, Cale alleged that he also told supporters gathered in a St. Petersburg shopping center to "throw a square brick through the windows," according to the affidavit.

Cale was arrested early yesterday and accused of making threatening communications or threats of mass shooting. He was released from jail Tuesday afternoon by posting bail of $ 20,000. Groff was convicted in 2018 of possession of marijuana.