Rachel Griffiths regrets saying that beautiful nails make it easier to see BLM protests

The actress from & # 39; Six Feet Under & # 39; She apologizes after the backlash for saying that watching the Black Lives Matter protests becomes more bearable after getting a manicure.

Rachel Griffiths He apologized after sharing a "shallow" Instagram post about getting a manicure amid protests by the Black Lives Matter of the United States following the death of George Floyd.

The 51-year-old actress and director went to social media on Tuesday, June 3, 2020, which, incidentally, was also Blackout Tuesday, where people stopped posting to sites like Instagram and Facebook to show their support for the BLM movement. – to share a snap of your pampered hand in a beauty salon.

"Shallow, I know … America is burning, people are dying … but it still seems easier for the soul to see all this happening with beautiful nails," she wrote alongside.

"And judging by the line of desperate women, I'm not alone. We are perfunctory people, but I need to share this greedy important update. The manicurists are open!"

But after its publication, Rachel was criticized for her decision to publish amid the headline-grabbing protests, with one calling her actions "unpleasant," while another called the publication "blatantly pathetic."

In response to the reaction, Rachel deleted her original post and returned to the site to apologize.

"The past few days have been heartbreaking," he wrote. "My post today earlier walked away from that pain, but I understand that it hurt others who cannot take their eyes off what is happening, cannot turn off and take a look because they are their lives, their brothers, their sisters, their children. " "

Insisting that I had no intention of "triviliase" (sic) the issues at hand, but rather "just escaped," Rachel continued, "I'm sorry. I'm sorry I was so wrong today. I'm sorry I did." he abdicated any meaningful sense of what is happening this week and has been happening for centuries. "

Thanking those who "called" her, Rachel concluded, "I have to go down the road to really understand my white bitch privilege."