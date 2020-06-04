Race relations in the United States "at a turning point,quot; – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Co-owners of the Golden State Warriors released a statement Thursday, signaling the team's support for ongoing social justice protests that are sweeping the nation and pledging to help create "real and sustainable change."

The statement by Joe Lacob and Peter Guber comes the same day that the NBA announced plans for the season restart without the Warriors and several other teams that did not qualify to play again due to their current records.

As presidents of the Golden State Warriors organization, and as citizens of our country and community members, we are determined to believe that our collective attitude and aptitude around race relations must be a real change now. The inequity and intolerance that permeates our society must stop! We are at a turning point in our national race relations and we must all take leadership responsibility to create real and sustainable change. We all must align our feet, tongue, heart and wallet as the only way to achieve this imperative. This is not a political problem, although it will require critical political action. It is a matter of leadership, and to that end, we will be working with our players, coaches and the entire organization to make this promise a reality. We will be responsible. "

Joe Lacob and Peter Guber

Early Thursday, Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers alluded to the same sentiments by announcing the team's official 2019-2020 season finale.

“We all recognize that there are far more important and pressing problems in our world right now that need to be addressed and corrected. Basketball is secondary right now, "said Myers.

During his successful career, reaching the NBA Finals in each of the past five seasons, Warriors players and head coach Steve Kerr have not hesitated to be outspoken on matters of social and political justice, to Often provoking the wrath of conservative critics, including President Trump. .

On Wednesday, Warrior stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson joined several of their teammates on a peaceful march along Lake Merritt in Oakland, calling for a change in the wake of George Floyd's custody death in Minneapolis.

Former warrior Stephen Jackson, who was part of the 2007 "We Believe,quot; team, grew up with Floyd in the same Houston neighborhood and regarded him as a brother.