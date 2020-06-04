Protests calling for racial justice in Massachusetts

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
7

The protests, large and small, were again held Wednesday in Massachusetts and across the country, calling on George Floyd and other African-Americans who have been killed by police.

Here are photos and social media posts of some of the protests on Wednesday in the Bay State:

A large crowd participated in a peaceful demonstration on Boston Common to honor the life of George Floyd. —Barry Chin / Globe Staff

Fitchburg:

Framingham

A demonstration started in Framingham. —John Hilliard
Noah Montano-Rodriguez, who organized a protest in Framingham on Wednesday. —John Hilliard

Mashpee:

Norwell

Springfield:

Stoughton:

