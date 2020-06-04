Protests calling for racial justice in Massachusetts

The protests, large and small, were again held Wednesday in Massachusetts and across the country, calling on George Floyd and other African-Americans who have been killed by police.

Here are photos and social media posts of some of the protests on Wednesday in the Bay State:

A large crowd participated in a peaceful demonstration on Boston Common to honor the life of George Floyd. —Barry Chin / Globe Staff

Fitchburg:

Crowd is chanting the name of George Floyd as they move into City Hall pic.twitter.com/97uHm2lvwO – Ashley Green (@agreenphotog) June 3, 2020

A huge crowd has knelt peacefully as 100 names of black men and women killed by police in the past decade are read. pic.twitter.com/dhHJbXrHgb – Ashley Green (@agreenphotog) June 3, 2020

Photos: Justice for George Floyd Peace Walk in Fitchburg

(More to come) https://t.co/Pz1xIwlKwU pic.twitter.com/7ZP7AA7bNh – Ashley Green (@agreenphotog) June 3, 2020

Framingham

A demonstration started in Framingham. —John Hilliard

Noah Montano-Rodriguez, who organized a protest in Framingham on Wednesday. —John Hilliard Protesters march peacefully in Framingham https://t.co/fCGp1aLVn6 – Boston 25 News (@ boston25) June 3, 2020

Mashpee:

Peaceful protest in progress now in the #Mashpee rotary in #CapeCod – Most of the protesters wear masks and social distancing as much as possible. There is a constant stream of honking to support the movement of passing drivers. pic.twitter.com/8Rqs3GDfFg – Emmalyn Reid (@Emmalyn_Reid) June 3, 2020

People are starting to line up around the Mashpee newspaper as part of national protests against the murder of George Floyd pic.twitter.com/pfS5qEnR6n – Jessica Hill (@jess_hillyeah) June 3, 2020

Norwell

Norwell Police brought a box of water bottles for the protesters. Photographed here with organizers Tessa and Jamie Holleran (sisters). Photo: Tom Gorman. pic.twitter.com/rku4gjEi1q – Anastasia E. Lennon (@ aelennon1) June 3, 2020

Springfield:

Springfield Black Lives Matter March is about to start at Central High School pic.twitter.com/HsKgqqv6sP – Sydney Snow (@SydneyASnow) June 3, 2020

A massive demonstration in Springfield, 3,000 -4,000 people on a 3-mile march from Central High to the Springfield Police Headquarters. Chants of "No Justice No Peace,quot;, signs that say "Black Lives Matter,quot;. pic.twitter.com/VR69VlwMVw – Paul Tuthill (@ptuthill) June 3, 2020

Black Lives Matter protesters, police and National Guard take to the streets of Springfield https://t.co/92nSx4tnSx – North Street (@northassoc) June 3, 2020

Stoughton:

The community in Stoughton has come together to honor #GeorgeFloyd and the many lives lost by police violence. Speaker who says "Our individuality does not make us unequal,quot;. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/Ytx2UiE6p9 – Justin Bourke (@ JBourkeOn7) June 3, 2020

The crowd here in Stoughton knelt for a moment of silence of 9 minutes … pic.twitter.com/1QMpH5nPe6 – Justin Bourke (@ JBourkeOn7) June 3, 2020

