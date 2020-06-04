Lion's Mane Jellyfish (not in Maine) Photo: Getty

This week in Maine, as in all the states of the country, the protesters have gathered every night to challenge the institutions that killed George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, and many other African Americans. And, as in almost all American cities, the local police responded with signs of force considered significantly disagree with the riot scale. On Monday night, a largely peaceful protest and a strong "death" of 1,000 people turned violent when the Portland police:quoting damages to companies like Urban Outfitters, threats to police vehicles, and bottles full of urine thrown into the police–Pepper-sprayed protesters and fired at least one rubber bullet. For Tuesday night protests included a visit from this guy, who then told the police that he was probably wearing a "observation device"Instead of what appears to be a rifle:

If someone, at this very late moment, not being clear about the scope and necessity of these protests, the Press Herald included in his report this anecdote:

Some passing motorists honked their horn in support of the rally, while others antagonized them: a man driving a large black pickup truck reached out from his open window, made a shape of a gun with his fingers, and imitated shooting a group of Black youths standing on them. a corner, two blocks from the epicenter of the confrontation, before leaving.

Speaking of racists, the The beer deputy mayor resigned yesterday after a classic round of my-bad-considered-comments-were-really-a-hack. On Monday Thomas Morelli told Brewer police that a nefarious type of computer had broken in his Facebook account and posted incendiary comments about George Floyd. It seems that, in fact, it was not a hacker who made those comments, and Morelli has been accused of making a false report to the police. (Bangor Daily News)

the The world's largest jellyfish species have washed up on Maine beaches. The quivering yellow and purple balloons, called lion's mane jellyfish, have tentacles that can grow more than 100 feet. "They are very, very large and ugly too," says a resident who it happened with unclean creatures. Elsewhere in the animal news, a Maine rascal stabbed an eagle in the heart in a reflective show of solidarity with antifa protesters trying to destroy the United States. On a lighter note, an Acadia hawk named Lizzie has I finally found love in a hopeless place.

Trump is heading to Maine on Friday, and almost all except the Florida Man area Paul Lepage think It is a terrible idea. The president is said to visit Puritan Medical Products, where the Covid-19 test swabs are produced. You will also have a round table with local fishermen.

The Justice Department has decided that the Governor of Maine, Janet Mills ordering visitors from other states to be quarantined for 14 days is potentially unconstitutional, as discriminate against tourists, which may surprise the boys that tried to forcibly quarantine some guys with jersey badges A few weeks ago.

Until recently, I hadn't been aware of how many television shows actually take place in Maine, a function, I suppose, of several L.TO. Executives making terrible Mainer impressions of each other over lunchtime drinks. Recently, a colleague sent me a link to the History Channel's series about boys who love Uncle henry; a reader sent along this new thing about a group of relentlessly tough women who cheat tourists and do things with poo:

Now, if you live in Maine or Alaska, you can also have a part of all this glory: Sharp Entertainment is currently launching for "Mountain Love" a show about city dwellers moving to live with your partners who live outside the network.

Briefly: