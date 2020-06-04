Protests and marches for the death of George Floyd in North Texas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Northern Texans protesting the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody continue to expand their marches to cities outside of Dallas and Fort Worth.

The new Richardson Public Safety Building is the scene of a protester meeting Wednesday night.

Nine people were arrested Tuesday night in Lewisville, and police used tear gas after protesters blocked a road.

Police said the group refused to move.

It is a case in which there has been a confrontation in North Texas outside of Dallas and Fort Worth since protests of Floyd's death began across the country.

Arlington Police Say Peaceful Protest Turned Into Hours Of Long Wave Of Crime

The protests and marches in Frisco, McKinney and Plano have been peaceful.

Retired officer Mark Herrera worked for the Department of Homeland Security and is an expert who trains in crowd control.

He said he is concerned about the workforce and equipment in the suburbs and that it is important for police departments to try to start a dialogue with protest leaders in advance.

"The best thing an agency or person with the department can do is connect with the leader of that particular protest group in advance and express to them that they want to allow them to exercise their First Amendment rights in a reasonable manner." Herrera said. "At the same time, they have a responsibility to protect all who enter and take advantage of the peaceful process."

None of the police departments contacted by Up News Info 11 wanted to comment on this issue.

Most of them use intelligence units and infiltrate social media groups to anticipate protests and be adequately prepared.