Protesters take to the streets of Denver for the eighth day in search of racial justice after the death of George Floyd

Masses of peaceful protesters took to the streets of Denver on Thursday night, stopping traffic as they sang and marched for the eighth day in response to the George Floyd police murder in Minneapolis, the tragedy launched by a national movement seeking racial justice and police reform. . .

Activities began late in the afternoon at Civic Center Park with a "youth education,quot; event that featured young speakers, including a 7-year-old boy named Jacob, who told the crowd, "Black lives matter so much. like white lives. "

Not long afterward, hundreds of protesters began marching west on Colfax Avenue toward Speer Boulevard, where they stopped traffic moving along the normally busy road, a crowd that spanned the blocks.

The protesters gathered in the large field outside the Tivoli Student Union of the Auraria Campus for what has become one of the emblematic moments of these demonstrations: hundreds of people lay face down on the grass, arms outstretched. back, for nine minutes of silence. symbolizing the period of time that a now former Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd's neck before dying.

The Thursday night protests continued with the clam and the peaceful note that hit the past few nights in Denver. The protests late last week and over the weekend, and even until Monday night, were confrontational and saw some crimes and vandalism, each night ending in clouds of police tear gas and pepper-ball shelling. .

Starting Tuesday and continuing on Wednesday, Denver police stepped back, allowing protests to continue beyond 9 p.m. emergency curfew that, unless extended, is now on its last night. Demonstrations unfolded peacefully those nights without clashes with police that marred previous marches.

On Thursday night, Denver police met with protesters who distributed boxes of bottled water.