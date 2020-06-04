Protesters arrested on Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge Monday night will not be charged – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall announced Thursday that the Dallas Police Department will not press charges generally against the more than 600 protesters detained Monday night on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge.

The decision was made after consulting with city manager T.C. Broadnax and other city leaders, as well as the leadership of the police department, the department said in a press release.

"I firmly believe that we made the right decisions to deter and disperse the large crowd on the bridge," said Chief Hall. “We had to protect protesters from vehicular injuries on a highway still open to traffic. It was vitally important to prosecute protesters and then reopen the bridge safely. ”

Hall and Broadnax have participated in peaceful Dallas protests and conversations with organizers, religious leaders, and residents across the city protesting and mourning the death of George Floyd.

"In any form, racism is the enemy, not the protesters," said Broadnax. "I agree with Chief Hall that this is the right decision at the right time. This week the protests have been peaceful and I was really moved to see our officers kneel at yesterday's event. Now is the time for collaboration and compassion, not confrontation. "

Chief Hall and Broadnax also emphasized, however, the Dallas Police Department will still "move quickly to protect people and property in Dallas if looting, property crime and violence are repeated." They also noted that most of the people arrested over the weekend were not from Dallas.

"Today's decision is not permission to harm business or commit this type of action in our city," said Hall. "If you break the law, especially serious acts like throwing bricks, looting, Molotov cocktails, as well as behaviors that put the lives of peaceful protesters and our officers at risk, you will be arrested because we will not tolerate that type of behavior."

Broadnax also expressed concern that the protests will lead to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

"Today, we saw the highest number of COVID-19 cases," said Broadnax. “Our minority communities have endured the brunt of this economic and health crisis. We are concerned that these protests will produce a large number of new cases. I would like to urge anyone who has come very close to these large crowds to be tested at one of the city's direct access community based test sites. "

Broadnax and Hall said they are deeply encouraged that the protests have been peaceful in recent days.

"Accept our commitment to make concrete progress quickly in the City of Dallas," said Broadnax. “Everything is on the table, and together we can move quickly to find ways to bring about changes that value justice, integrity, transparency and good governance. Hopefully we can turn this pain and anger into action in Dallas. ”