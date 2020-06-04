Pro golfer Amber Bosworth is an inspiration at the Texas Women's Open – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS () – Amber Bosworth is a professional golfer and resident of Frisco, who grew up in Southlake and graduated from Carroll High School.

Bosworth's battles on the golf course are nothing compared to the health battles he experienced just to get a chance to play the game. In fact, it was an injury that started his golf career.

"Volleyball was my true love," Bosworth confessed after completing the second round of the Texas Women's Open in Colonia.

But Bosworth suffered an eye injury while playing on her club's volleyball team, which left her partially blind. Two surgeries restored his sight, but the injury ended his volleyball career.

So she found a new love. "If it wasn't for that eye injury, I would never have played golf," he said.

Bosworth ended up playing golf at Austin Peay State University in Tennessee, and turned pro in August 2018.

But eye injury isn't the only physical problem he's had to overcome. When Bosworth was a little girl, a combination of chicken box, roseola viral disease and an ear infection left her partially deaf.

While Amber is only 39% audition … she is 100% fighter.

His main goal is to give everything he has to earn a living as a professional golfer, and Bosworth also has a bigger goal in mind.

"Eventually I would love to start a hearing base and create better sports headphones."