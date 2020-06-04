Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas rise up against racism





Popular celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have extended their support for the fight against racism. They have come out and supported the ongoing fight against racism in the United States of America after George Floyd's disappearance due to police brutality.



Nick recently went to Twitter and shared how upset he and Priyanka are about the unfortunate incident.

Nick wrote: “Pri and I have a heavy heart, the reality of inequalities in this country and around the world is evident. Systemic racism, bigotry and exclusion have lasted too long, and remaining silent not only reinforces it, but allows it to continue. ”

In the following tweet, Nick wrote: “The time to act is NOW. It is no longer enough to say "I am not a racist,quot;. We all must do the work to be ANTI-racist and support the black community. "

Nick further added: “We are with you and we love you. #BlackLivesMatter. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd. "Congratulations to you Nick and Priyanka!