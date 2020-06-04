PrideStaff looks to add dozens in DFW – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– PrideStaff is a national staff organization that focuses on recruiting and retaining administrative, corporate, and administrative employees for clients.

They also actively provide finance experts and accountants for their clients.

Julie Vicic, a local franchise owner or PrideStaff strategic partner, says they need to hire about 55 people to help them in their company's mission.

“Most of our openings are for our corporate clients in a call center type capacity. Some of these opportunities are in the office. Many are working from home and remotely, "Vicic said.

New employees will go through a hiring process and those without prior experience will receive the training they need, he said.

She said the down payment is between $ 14 and $ 17 an hour and benefits are also offered.

If you want to apply, click here.

To see all the companies looking to fill positions, click here.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources