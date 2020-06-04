Porsha Williams says she fears for her daughter's future amid fight "for humanity,quot;

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star spoke about the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd by a police officer. With that said, Porsha Williams shared her own experience as part of the crowd fighting for change.

But that is not all! The reality TV celebrity was also sincere in fear for his young daughter, the future of Pilar who, as far as she is concerned, is "at stake,quot; at this crucial moment.

While on Us Weekly's "Hot Hollywood,quot; podcast, Porsha stated, "For me, my life is … No more important than my brothers and sisters." He is not more important than anyone. "

She went on to mention her 14-month-old daughter.

The celebrity confessed that she really cares a lot about her future in this unfair world.

‘My son's future is at stake. … I really fear for his future, fear for his life and live in his own black skin. I fear for my other future children. I fear for my family members and even for people I don't even know. I did not know George Floyd personally, but I am African American as he is. He's my brother. Right now, everyone, all over the world, is fighting for humanity. "

She continued: ‘We want the injustice to end. And the people who have created this system to systematically have racism against African-Americans, it is they who dismantle it. "

Porsha also spoke of being part of the protests taking place in Atlanta, saying she did it to support her "brothers and sisters,quot; and, of course, because she also wants to see a change made.

She then went to the video of George Floyd killed in broad daylight by a police officer meant to protect and serve, saying it made her feel a lot of pain.

The star mentioned that she wants to use all the influence she has as a famous person to help those who don't have her platform or voice.



