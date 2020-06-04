Porsha Williams makes this confession after being gassed during the George Floyd protest by Atlanta police officers.

Porsha Williams hails from a family of civil rights leaders, and has been at the forefront with thousands of protesters demanding justice after the shocking death of George Floyd.

The reality television star recently marched on the streets of Atlanta with thousands of peaceful protesters, and many were hit by tear gas.

the Atlanta Real Housewives Star, who was with a group of friends and family, was hit by tear gas released by police officers.

Porsha appeared in a video where she is seen running to safety after receiving tear gas, and screaming was heard in the background.

The 38-year-old media personality shared her traumatic experience in a new interview with PEOPLE magazine.

She stated: "It was devastating to feel that I was there trying to support my people, support our allies and help them convey a message of hope and be silenced and unable to breathe due to the gas bomb that was dropped."

Porsha went on to explain, "It will not stop. Anyone who is out there now and feels they cannot move forward because of (the) mistreatment of the police and what they are doing to us … I would tell them to stay focused on the cause. We are seeking justice for George Floyd. "

Porsha went on to say: “Right now, I am pressing with all my heart for everyone, for the people living in this country, for my brothers and sisters. I'm looking for answers, and the same unrest that's happening in our country is happening within me to find ways to be more effective in this movement for Black Lives Matter. "

Porsha also made this confession, despite the danger, and will continue to protest because she considers it "beautiful."

She revealed, “What I experience from being on the front line with them is something very beautiful. People's energy is, to a large extent, a mind, a mission, and a goal, and that is to be side by side, locked in the arms, locked in the heart, and using every breath we have to demand justice to George Floyd and for the other victims of police brutality. "

One fan replied: “The best HR of all time! You were the only one who came out, spoke up, and supported your community. nothing but love and respect for you, Miss Porscha. Porsha, please stay safe … Praying for you and your husband in the Name of Jesus! 🙏🏾💗💯 "

Another commenter said, "This president is a joke, how are you going to instruct these people to fire tear gas at these people, and they are doing nothing? This is crazy." doing a great service It's in your DNA 🧬 At least you're out there, unlike others !!!! ”

This person wrote: “Porsha, stay home! Use your voice in the media.

Porsha is unique in the reality TV scene.



