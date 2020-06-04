Police: the man broke into the zoo, said he was drunk and wanted to see lemurs

When the Attleboro police asked a man who had just been arrested why he had barged into the Capron Park zoo on Monday night, he reportedly said, "He was drunk and wanted to see the monkeys."

Joseph Villa, 52, who lives in Attleboro, is being charged with trespassing, property vandalism, and trespassing and entering a building overnight, according to Det. Lieutenant Timothy Cook. He was scheduled to be processed by videoconference in the Attleboro District Court on Wednesday.

"No animal was affected or damaged during this strange incident," said Cook.

Police were called to the zoo, which is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, around 8:43 a.m. Tuesday due to a robbery believed to have occurred the night before, according to Cook. Part of the zoo fence was broken, and officials believe Villa damaged the fence around 7:30 p.m. Monday. In surveillance footage, police saw a man, who was later identified as Villa, walking through the zoo.

Then Villa allegedly jumped on a rowboat and paddled into a "big pond,quot; where there are two lemur islands, Cook said. Lemurs are a type of primate found in Madagascar.

However, Villa's visit with the lemurs was not intended to be.

"He was unable to reach the island because he housed the boat under a walkway," Cook said. "Then he had to get out of the boat and swim through the lemur pond back to shore, at which point he left the zoo through the same hole in the fence."

Along with the surveillance footage, the police had other evidence that led them to Villa: Their wallet with their ID was found at the zoo.

Police met Villa around 11 a.m. on Tuesday; He was walking down County Street, where police arrested him, according to Cook.

"It was a unique incident," he said.