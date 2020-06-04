Police search for suspects involved in Detroit west side shootings – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking public help to locate a suspect involved in a non-fatal shooting that occurred on the west side of the city.

It happened on Tuesday, June 2 at 12:20 p.m. at Rutherford Block 19700.

Police say that during a verbal altercation, Roderick Jordan, 28, pulled out a gun and shot a 21-year-old woman and her 1-year-old daughter.

Jordan fled in a 2015 black Chrysler 200 with a Michigan license plate # EAT-9039.

The woman is reported to be related to Jordan and she and her daughter are in stable condition.

Jordan is described as a black man, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 200 pounds, and has green eyes.

If anyone has information about this crime, they are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Eighth Precinct by calling 313-596-5840 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

