Pink challenges Donald Trump supporters after calling against his reelection

Amid the Black Lives Matter protests, the killer of & # 39; Just Give Me a Reason & # 39; questions support for & # 39; a president who does not govern, respect or represent half of our country & # 39 ;.

Pink wants Donald trumpsupporters of proving it wrong. Hours after targeting Americans seeking to reelect the former businessman in the upcoming presidential election, hit maker "Just Give Me a Reason" made time to respond to those adamant in defending POTUS.

In a tweet, a Trump supporter described Patriot as "a person who vigorously supports his country and is prepared to defend it against enemies or detractors," adding: "It seems to me that this is exactly what Trump 2020 has been doing." . To which Pink wrote, "Thank you so much for that. Really enlightening. Okay, now tell us all exactly how you did it. You got the flat. Go …"

Pink reacted to the Trump supporter who called him a patriot.

Another supporter confronted the 40-year-old man by tweeting: "But we suffered through eight years from someone before him who did more to divide this country than any other president. Is that the United States?" In return, she simply asked, "How exactly?" When a third defender accused her of being wrong, she replied, "Okay. How?"

Pink challenged Trump supporters to prove their claims.

Pink's jokes with Trump supporters came hours after she shared a video from Twitter of her expressing her thoughts on the 45th president's response to the Black Lives Matter protests that have swept the nation. On Wednesday, June 3, he asked, "How can anyone call himself a patriot or an American if he reelects a president who does not govern, respect, or represent half of our country?"

"That is not America. That is your America. It is not America," he said. "So either you love the Confederate flag, which is not our flag and never will be. Or you are a hypocrite who doesn't really understand the meaning of patriotism or what it means to be an American." He concluded his message by simply saying, "True."

In support of the singer's powerful statement of "Dear Mr. President," a Twitter user noted that her father is a veteran. Such response returned the writing: "Yes, along with my stepmother and my brother. They all fought for this country, for all of us."

Pink responded to fans noting that her father was a veteran.

Pink has been one of the many celebrities who have used their platforms to support the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of George Floyd's death. Last Saturday, May 30, he shared a screenshot of Billie Eilish's post of & # 39; All Lives Matter & # 39 ;, a catchphrase adopted by opponents of the BLM.

The wife of Carey Hart He was quick to receive messages of disagreement. One in particular said to him, "Find out where you come from. HOWEVER, as a lawyer brained person, I have to say … when you select a race and say 'that race matters. YOU are implicitly saying other races do not matter so much. It is inferred automatically. "

Pink criticized the Instagram user for being the epitome of white privilege.

"I think this makes this situation an injustice [sic] by putting it in the #blacklivesmatter category. This could happen to ANY ONE OF US! That's the atrocity! That's the REAL problem. It's not about race." commented the commentator. continued. In response, she replied, "You are the epitome of white privilege and the saddest part is that you don't even listen to yourself and probably never will."