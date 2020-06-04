Piers Morgan, Rudy Giuliani Clash at 'Good Morning Britain' UK – Up News Info

Piers Morgan and Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani participated in a tense ITV exchange Good Morning Brittany today on the comments of the president of EE. USA about George Floyd's protests.

Morgan, who claims to be a personal friend of Trump and has conducted several exclusive interviews with the president, clashed with Giuliani over a tweet from Trump, in which the US leader stated that "when the looting begins."

In the 14-minute live television exchange in the UK, Morgan repeatedly asked Giuliani to justify the comment because of its racial connotations after Miami Police Chief Walter Headley used it in 1967.

Morgan said it was Trump's job to calm tensions by not throwing "fuel on the fire," but Giuliani strongly defended his man, arguing that he "doesn't have a racist bone in his body." He added that the news coverage of the phrase was part of a "completely deformed" left-wing media agenda.

The interview soon turned ugly, with the couple repeatedly talking and interrupting each other, before falling into a personal fight.

"What happened to you? You used to be one of the most respected and revered people in America," Morgan said to the former mayor of New York City. He added: "You seem completely insane … you have lost the plot and it is sad. see him".

Giuliani then attacked Morgan for the cancellation of his CNN show in 2014 after a ratings drop. "You were the one who got kicked out of television here … so don't tell me I've lost anything. I know what happened to your Piers show, and I remember the mistakes you made and I remembered how you were wrong, so I didn't give those things, "he said. "Everyone in the United States knows that you are a failed journalist."

Here's a clip from the exchange: