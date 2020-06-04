Photos: Protests and vigils on Thursday in memory of George Floyd

On Thursday night, once again, protesters rallied in various Massachusetts cities and towns in the name of justice for George Floyd and other American blacks killed by police.

Here are photos and social media posts from Thursday's events:

Jamaica Plain:

the crowd remains silent as the church bell rings pic.twitter.com/FXZflJ3KZA – Tori Bedford (@Tori_Bedford) June 4, 2020

Black Lives Matter Vigil in Jamaica Plain pic.twitter.com/pCsqy5BGzM – Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) June 4, 2020

Protesters are on the move pic.twitter.com/hGn3Niugzq – Tori Bedford (@Tori_Bedford) June 4, 2020

Roslindale:

A silent vigil in Roslindale Square on Thursday. —John Tlumacki / Globe Staff

Adults and children carried signs at the silent vigil in Roslindale Square. —John Tlumacki / Globe Staff

Newton:

A large crowd of protesters took to Washington Street, skirting both sides of the road. At one point, some young protesters ran to the center of the intersection and knelt down. Many others soon joined them. —Jim Davis / Globe Staff

Protesters sat or knelt on the sidewalk on Washington Street. —Jim Davis / Globe Staff

Woburn:

Brooklyn Manna (center) leads a march during a Black Lives Matter peaceful protest in Woburn to honor George Floyd. —Jessica Rinaldi / Globe Staff

8-year-old Valentina Manna is comforted by her sisters, 16-year-old Ty (right) and Brooklyn after taking the microphone to speak to the crowd. She burst into tears shortly after saying, "I don't care about the color of my sisters' skin because I love them." —Jessica Rinaldi / Globe Staff

Valentina Manna, 8, is comforted by her sister, Ty, 16. —Jessica Rinaldi / Globe Staff

Brooklyn Manna raises her fist for 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence to remember the lives of blacks lost to police violence. —Jessica Rinaldi / Globe Staff

Taunton:

People attend a protest against police brutality in Taunton. —AP Photo / Steven Senne

People raised their arms and held signs in Taunton. —AP Photo / Steven Senne

Randolph

Randolph assembles a peaceful protest for racial justice. https://t.co/ovj4O0LYPP pic.twitter.com/WHZUCEf8Ob – WickedLocalRandolph (@Randolph_Herald) June 4, 2020

Bourne:

Another day of protests: easily over 250 already demonstrating here in Buzzards Bay, 10 minutes before the event started. Dogs, signs and face masks in all directions. @WCAI_NPR pic.twitter.com/VejHRnhj4l – Eve Zuckoff (@evezuckoff) June 4, 2020

Fall River:

The protest and march to the City Council in #FallRiver Today was peaceful. I was inspired by leadership and I was proud to participate.#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/q7589PBluh – Matt Frentz (@Matt_Frentz) June 4, 2020

