Photos: Protests and vigils on Thursday in memory of George Floyd

On Thursday night, once again, protesters rallied in various Massachusetts cities and towns in the name of justice for George Floyd and other American blacks killed by police.
Here are photos and social media posts from Thursday's events:
Jamaica Plain:
the crowd remains silent as the church bell rings pic.twitter.com/FXZflJ3KZA
– Tori Bedford (@Tori_Bedford) June 4, 2020
Black Lives Matter Vigil in Jamaica Plain pic.twitter.com/pCsqy5BGzM
– Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) June 4, 2020
Support vigil #BlackLivesMatter in #JamaicaPlain #WBZ pic.twitter.com/Tpdfj51GFQ
– Brad Tatum (@BradTatum) June 4, 2020
Protesters are on the move pic.twitter.com/hGn3Niugzq
– Tori Bedford (@Tori_Bedford) June 4, 2020
Roslindale:
Newton:
Woburn:
Taunton:
Randolph
Randolph assembles a peaceful protest for racial justice. https://t.co/ovj4O0LYPP pic.twitter.com/WHZUCEf8Ob
– WickedLocalRandolph (@Randolph_Herald) June 4, 2020
Bourne:
Another day of protests: easily over 250 already demonstrating here in Buzzards Bay, 10 minutes before the event started. Dogs, signs and face masks in all directions. @WCAI_NPR pic.twitter.com/VejHRnhj4l
– Eve Zuckoff (@evezuckoff) June 4, 2020
Fall River:
The protest and march to the City Council in #FallRiver Today was peaceful. I was inspired by leadership and I was proud to participate.#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/q7589PBluh
– Matt Frentz (@Matt_Frentz) June 4, 2020
