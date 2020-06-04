Photos: Last rites of filmmaker Basu Chatterjee performed in Mumbai

Prominent filmmaker Basu Chatterjee passed away this morning after age-related ailments. Best known for such films as Choti Si Baat, Rajnigandha, Baaton Baaton Mein, Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, and Chameli Ki Shaadi, the director was 90 years old. His last rites were performed at Santacruz in Mumbai tonight.

Ashoke Pandit, President of the Association of Film and Television Directors of India (IFTDA), attended the latest rites. Post that you spoke to ANI and said, “Only family members were present, about 10 people, including daughters and sons-in-law. I was there because I wanted to be a part of your trip. "Our condolences to the whole family. RIP Basu Chatterjee. Check out the photos below …

Ashoke Pandit