Photos kneeling by police make no sense

"Powerful" is how CBS News described A photograph of the police kneeling at a protest over the weekend. The photograph showed Miami-Dade County Police officers kneeling before a protest in Coral Gables, Florida. The officers, CBS reported, knelt in "solidarity with the protesters," vowing that they would continue to "dialogue" with the organizers. The gesture was, at best, performative, made solely for the purpose of producing an image, one that would be reproduced and celebrated as true, made indisputable by the documentary force of photography. And major news organizations like CBS News did just that, treating the Gables photograph as indicative of broader sentiment that reportedly manifested itself everywhere, from New York City to a police blockade in front of the Donald Trump hotel in Washington, DC Ferguson, Missouri, and Saint Paul, Minnesota, where the police knelt by themselves after the protesters refused to join them. Images of the kneeling police suggest that there are plenty of good policemen invested in the sentiment project of national unity, perhaps even "cure," as rhetoric often demands, even as images of protesters who were brutalized by police forces proliferated.

Image: Getty

These photographs are, of course, fictions, framed and cropped to reaffirm some of America's fundamental myths of itself, both its romantic belief in unity and its profound investment in performative humility. Take the Gables photograph, described by local affiliate CBS4 as a "powerful moment of unity" that preceded another "moving moment of hundreds praying together, united with a heavy heart and a desire for change." The image of the kneeling Miami-Dade County police from different cities contrasted, according to CBS4, with the "violent" protests that same day. Nowhere, neither CBS News nor its local affiliate note that the rally filled with so many "touching" moments of unity was not led by blacks and had invited police to speak at the event. Local progressive activists. described the Gables event as "anti-black". Hours later, in downtown Miami, thousands gathered for a protest led by Miami Dream Defenders, where they were finally met by Miami police with riot gear.

The promise of acquittal could be given in a quick box, a single gesture that did not accuse anyone and absolved everyone.

By then, the kneeling police photographs and videos had spread across the Internet, doing the treacherous job of concealing the true reason for the ongoing nation.widespread protests: the murder of George Floyd and the systemic racism defined by the American police. The promise of acquittal could be given in a quick box, a single gesture that did not accuse anyone and absolved everyone. That is why such images are often described as "moving," a hollow description of absolutely meaningless feelings. The kneeling gesture is stripped of its context, as well as the repercussions felt by those accomplished as an act of protest. As the police kneel in alleged solidarity, they only seek to comfort those who are already comfortable, evoking images of divinity and bow while hiding all the deadly force from the knee of a police officer. (This is probably the reason why these photographs have proven popular with celebrities and politicians, including Hugh jackman, The strokes, and the mayor of the Angels.)

The reverse of these images is one of Derek Chauvin using his knee as a weapon, pressing his weight onto Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, long after Floyd. loss of consciousnessUntil he died on the cracked asphalt of a Minneapolis street. They are Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao who refuse to intervene, acting in solidarity with Chauvin. Where Floyd's murder demands action, kneeling police photographs demand nothing. The gap between the images reveals the rupture between a certain image of America and its reality.

This obscene image show is likely to continue: there will be more photographs of kneeling police officers, more images that will appeal to sentimentalists. They will no doubt be described as "heartwarming," cited as evidence of healing or even the political wishes of the average American. But the gesture is meaningless and its demand for reproduction must be ignored. There is, even in a photograph, a meaning that is found among those who protest against the unbearable institution of the police. It will include every detail: every chant, every hastily made cardboard sign, every tear produced by pepper spray and tear gas, every bruise made by a rubber bullet, every scratch when thrown to the ground, every notch on a restricted wrist, every drop of blood and every wound, seen or invisible. These details, like John Berger has discussedThey carry with them broader truths about violence and its pointed racial history, even as fictions of humility work to hide them. "The world is not intolerable until there is a chance to transform it, but it denies it," wrote Berger. Recognize that and act accordingly.