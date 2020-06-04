Phaedra Parks criticizes people who chose to remain silent these days amid tragedies in the US. USA

Phaedra Parks had an important message for fans and followers of all the people who chose to remain silent these days amid the massive drama in the United States caused by the murder of George Floyd and more injustices.

“ As an individual, you have the right to your unique expression, but to remain silent because that is the most comfortable thing to do is UNACCEPTABLE because this month is the father, husband, uncle, son, brother or friend of another person, but next month It could be your loved one and you'll want the same fervor and clamor you're intentionally apathetic about now ahora # blacklivesmatter #blm #blackouttuesday #saysomething #silence is consent, & # 39; Phaedra captioned his post.

Someone said, "I hope you and your family are safe!", And a follower said, "Absolutely, I will read the message I sent to Trump and the letter I sent to the Minneapolis Police Department stating that the three officers are Charged yesterday to stop everything! #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd The fight continues for justice for #BlackLivesMatter Don't stop, we're just getting started! Now is the time to focus on economic empowerment in the #BlackCommunity. "

Another follower said: ‘Also encourage everyone to have their voices heard in the June 9 Georgia elections: vote for a change in the seats in Congress, the Senate and the judiciary. Put people in the place they can carry out the mission: change the laws and condemn police officers who commit criminal acts behind the insignia that kills our people! "

A fan told Phaedra: "I love you and I respect you so much, my friend … I am working hard in my lane and I will not give up."

Someone else said this to Phaedra: know I know GOD sent you and how true is this 📫. Still protesting every (protected email) thank you very much for always supporting my comments with likes and mentoring words. I always include you in some of my conversations with NANCY who sometimes responds … I believe in your existence and I feel that our Government can use your help. I hope you're not upset about that. I wish you could run for a position. Now, as you know, I can talk about you all day. You are my sister that God gave me. Please be careful, hug the boys for me. And ask you, mom, PRAY FOR EVERYONE. That God has mercy. ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ This post is one of your best posts. I hope more people will take a stand and stay on the subject. "

Phaedra recently shared a video made by Nick Cannon, which impressed his fans to tears.



