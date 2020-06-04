Peabody 2020 Awards Ceremony Canceled; Winners will be revealed next week – Up News Info

The Peabody Awards, which had to postpone their scheduled June 18 winners ceremony to be held for the first time in Los Angeles, said Thursday they will cancel the event. Winners will be announced next week and will be accepted by video.

The new plan is for the Peabodys to reveal the recipient of their Professional Achievement Award on June 8, and the winners will be announced on June 10.

Organizers in March were forced to postpone the planned in-person gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, their first Los Angeles ceremony in Peabodys 80-year history, due to the coronavirus crisis. In May, nominations were presented for the most compelling and motivating stories of the year released on broadcast and digital media. PBS topped the list of nominees with 11 including several in the documentary category through its POV Serie.

Among the Best of 2019 Nominees: HBO Emmy Winners Succession and Chernobyl, Netflix Strange things and When they see us, From Amazon Flea bagFrom hulu Ramy, Lifelong Surviving R. Kelly and Apple Dickinson. Also in the mix is ​​Ronan Farrow's podcast based on his book Catch and kill.

The Peabody Awards are based at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia. Last year's 78th annual ceremony was in May at Cipriani Wall Street in New York and was hosted by Farrow.