Paradigm hires Bruce Rosenblum as an advisor; Sam Gores's brother is at stake – Up News Info

Crescent Drive Media, an investment company run by Paradigm chief's brother Tom, Sam Gores, has taken a "property interest" in the agency, underpinning the finances of the company affected by the coronavirus crisis. The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the new ownership block that now includes the brothers has hired former Warner Bros TV boss and Television Academy president and CEO Bruce Rosenblum as an adviser.

Here is the note that Sam Gores just sent to the Paradigm staff:

Dear colleagues,

In a partnership that further strengthens our business, I am pleased to announce that Crescent Drive Media (CDM), an investment vehicle owned by my brother, Tom Gores, has taken an interest in Paradigm. This is one of several important steps that put us in a financial position not only to weather this crisis, but also to invest in future growth.

In that context, I am also pleased to announce that the Paradigm property, which includes Tom and me, has hired Bruce Rosenblum as an advisor on growth and investment opportunities. Bruce is an experienced and capable industry veteran. He spent 26 years at Warner Bros., including 14 years as president of the Warner Bros. Television Group, where he oversaw the entire Warner Bros. television business portfolio, including global production, global digital and traditional distribution, and broadcasting. .

After his time at Warner Bros., Bruce was President of Legendary Television and Digital Media from June 2013 to May 2016, and from September 2016 to June 2017 he was President of Business Operations for Disney / ABC Television Group, with oversight. direct from advertising. sales, global affiliate sales and marketing, digital media, business strategy and development, media operations, engineering and IT, and consumer insight.

He is currently a member of the Board of the Cox Media Group, owned by Apollo Global Management. Bruce also served as President and CEO of Television Academy from January 2012 to December 2016.

I want to thank everyone for their dedication, hard work, and continued focus on serving our clients and agency and helping to position our company for a strong future.

With an expanded ownership team, financial stability, and creative advisors like Bruce to help us evaluate new opportunities, I look forward to our next chapter.

Sam