Pandemic blockages lead to less traffic and better air

As we now know, the blockade of the Covid-19 pandemic has been a glimmer of hope for another global crisis: climate change. Sharp decreases in traffic and better air quality have been reported worldwide, and hundreds of jurisdictions from Berlin to Bogotá are reallocating space to facilitate walkers and cyclists with permanent and emergency solutions, such as "emerging bicycle routes "
"We are in a time of change that we have not seen since World War II when cities needed to reinvent themselves," said Claudia Adriazola-Steil, global director of the road safety and health program at the Ross Center for Sustainable Cities at the World Resources Institute. . . "The long-term goals of reducing the number of cars on the roads and unacceptable levels of air pollution were achieved in a few weeks. You can see the blue skies of the Himalayas for the first time in 25 years. "
But speed is an "invisible threat, a hidden facilitator,quot; that undermines those efforts, Adriazola-Steil said. "If you have more people capable of walking and cycling, it will be a huge gain in terms of climate change, but if we want cities to be more sustainable, you need to slow down cars."
Driving slower means less fuel use, which reduces carbon emissions. It also means less risk of crash. Global efforts, from slowing down and regulating the export of "dirty,quot; and unsafe cars to adopting smart street design, aim to reduce death on the world's roads and improve the environment.
"Humans have a developed sense of altitude, but not of speed," said Adriazola-Steil. "It is a difficult perception to change." For example, most people fear jumping out of a second-story window, but the risk of injury is almost the same as being hit by a car at 25 mph.
Globally speed is a leading cause of traffic accident death and serious injury, contributing to about a third of deaths in high-income countries and up to half in low- and middle-income countries. In the United States, speed limits have been increased since the mid-1990s.
"People just don't understand that there are great benefits to slowing down," said Véronique Feypell, manager of the Road Safety Program at the International Transport Forum, an intergovernmental organization based in Paris with 60 member countries within the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.
Almost all countries have reported a sharp decrease in traffic, around 70 percent. But average speeds, including excessive speed, have increased during the shelter-in-place period, including in the United States. "The individual benefit of going a little slower may seem to have a small impact, but the collective benefit has a great impact in reducing the number of accidents, serious injuries and deaths," he said, adding that a 10 percent increase in speed, on average, would lead to an increase of about 40 percent in fatal accidents.
Speed reduction as a major international problem for safety and CO2 emissions was recognized in the The World Ministerial Conference on Road Safety in February in Stockholm by the Stockholm Declaration, which called for a maximum road travel speed of 30 kilometers per hour (18 to 19 mph) in most urban areas around the world, to "have a beneficial impact on air quality and climate change, as well as being vital in reducing deaths and injuries from traffic accidents."
"This is the most hopeful moment of all," said Claes Tingvall, a professor at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden and a former director of road safety for the Swedish Transport Administration, who together with her colleagues wrote the recommendations that formed the basis of the Stockholm Declaration. . "It puts it all together in a more holistic way of thinking."
the The Zero Vision or Safe System approach to road design, based largely on the understanding that humans are human and make mistakes, has been widely recognized and implemented in recent years for its success in eliminating deaths in the road and serious injuries, but the new statement takes several steps. In addition, said Dr. Tingvall, known as the father and chief architect of Vision Zero.
The declaration's recommendations, backed by the vast majority of the nearly 120 governments present, also acknowledge that companies, especially multinational corporations, "agree to take responsibility for their,quot; security footprint ": how their supply chain links to traffic safety, the environment and its impact on the community, "Dr. Tingvall said. "It's a commitment that hasn't really been there before."
He and other experts say that, among other changes underway that promise to improve safety and air quality, are geofences, a kind of virtual fence that controls speed in an area, and intelligent speed assistance, which inhibits speed automatically according to local limits.
Skye Duncan is director of the Global Designing Cities Initiative, a program of the National Association of City Transportation Officials. The program has worked in dozens of cities on four continents. "Current practice devotes a large amount of space on the road to private vehicles, while other modes of transportation are often an afterthought," he said. "Streets that are designed to be convenient and comfortable to walk, bike, and take transportation not only make our cities safer, they also make them healthier and less polluting."
"Transport is one of the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions in the world and is the fastest-growing, "Duncan said." By redesigning streets, cities can quickly address urgent climate change crises and road safety at the same time. The best global solutions have immediate local impacts. "
Janette Sadik-Khan, former commissioner of the New York City Department of Transportation and now director of transportation for Bloomberg Associates, which advises mayors around the world, noted that cities were experiencing a "street design,quot; revolution. "There is a straight line between what happens on city roads and global climate change."
"There are 1.3 million traffic deaths annually and another 4.2 million deaths attributed to pollution," said Sadik-Khan, who also chairs the Global City Design Initiative. "Streets that are safe for people also support the health of the planet."
"If your goal is to save the planet, you can start by building a bike path," said Sadik-Khan.
Bloomberg Associates and the Global Designing Cities Initiative work, separately and in collaboration, with cities to promote smart street design using a combination of strategies: reduce speed limits, increase traffic enforcement and education, build pedestrian plazas and measures to calm traffic, invest in infrastructure and public transportation (including cleaner public transportation vehicles), and build and expand protected bike lanes and bike sharing programs.
In Fortaleza, Brazil, deaths decreased by 50 percent between 2010 and 2019, one of the few cities in the world to experience such a steep decline during that period, said Duncan, whose organization produced the Global Street Design Guide and often works with local and school artists to brilliantly paint roads and pedestrian areas with markings and signage. "We found that the use of color helps people see their streets in a completely different light, while creating a new sense of ownership of space," he said. "Every time we paint a street and give people a safe place to walk, it saves lives and fights the climate crisis."
After working in Mexico City from 2014 to 2016 at 106 intersections in 10 main corridors, some of the city's most dangerous pedestrian fatalities fell 24 percent and cyclist fatalities fell 77 percent. In Bogotá, Colombia, traffic deaths fell 17 percent between 2014 and 2019, reaching its lowest point in 20 years.
"If we make the roads safer, people will be able to walk and bike, without risk," said Etienne Krug, director of the Department of Social Determinants of Health of the World Health Organization. “If we make public transportation more accessible and safe, people will use it more. Governments must make sure they have safe sidewalks, crosswalks, and bike lanes, and slower driving is something we can do as individuals. ”