Pandemic blockages lead to less traffic and better air

As we now know, the blockade of the Covid-19 pandemic has been a glimmer of hope for another global crisis: climate change. Sharp decreases in traffic and better air quality have been reported worldwide, and hundreds of jurisdictions from Berlin to Bogotá are reallocating space to facilitate walkers and cyclists with permanent and emergency solutions, such as "emerging bicycle routes "

"We are in a time of change that we have not seen since World War II when cities needed to reinvent themselves," said Claudia Adriazola-Steil, global director of the road safety and health program at the Ross Center for Sustainable Cities at the World Resources Institute. . . "The long-term goals of reducing the number of cars on the roads and unacceptable levels of air pollution were achieved in a few weeks. You can see the blue skies of the Himalayas for the first time in 25 years. "

But speed is an "invisible threat, a hidden facilitator,quot; that undermines those efforts, Adriazola-Steil said. "If you have more people capable of walking and cycling, it will be a huge gain in terms of climate change, but if we want cities to be more sustainable, you need to slow down cars."

Driving slower means less fuel use, which reduces carbon emissions. It also means less risk of crash. Global efforts, from slowing down and regulating the export of "dirty,quot; and unsafe cars to adopting smart street design, aim to reduce death on the world's roads and improve the environment.