Outer Worlds on Switch: a monumental and messy conversion to weak hardware

Eight months after its launch on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, The outer worlds remains an easy recommendation for a Fall-caliber single player adventure (and is still part of an Xbox Game Pass subscription). But let's say that it has not yet taken the game, either because it does not have those consoles or because it is waiting for its release in PC stores like Steam (which will arrive no earlier than this October). Or maybe you just want a portable version.

In that case, is Friday's launch of a Nintendo Switch port (Amazon, Nintendo eShop) right for you? In our incomplete Switch version test, the answer to that question is confusing, almost as fuzzy as the resolution and port presentation.

Content, frames and movement controls.

Having awakened from an incredibly long cryogenic sleep, Outer worlds Players on Switch may wonder if the long break affected how fuzzy their hands look. That is not the reason. (All images were captured using the Nintendo Switch's built-in capture tool.)

Despite the resolution and detail degradations of this port, you can still reasonably perceive relevant and distant terrain.

Specially sculpted objects, like this massive spaceship, hold true in terms of fidelity on the Nintendo Switch.

But a lot of geometry seems embarrassingly old. What about this rock texture? It was imported from Superman 64?

It is blurred, but it shows that there is something unpleasant over there.

It is good that the game includes highlights of the enemy when aiming.

But, wow, this discovery of a straggler in a cave is fuzzy.

Many of Outdoor wildsNPCs have marked or marked faces, and these do not translate well into the reduced resolution of the Switch and other visual degradations.

This NPC now looks like a zombie.

Elsewhere, it looks like an average NPC. On Switch, he looks like a supervillain.

This companion character looks best on Switch, in part because his face is almost intact.

Distant objects suffer from flatter presentation on Switch, but the ability to look ahead and see a giant world remains largely intact.

An example of aggressive "level of detail,quot; optimization (LoD).

You will have to be much closer to distinguish part of the text.

How blurry do the textures become? It is blurred.

This weapon has been updated with an "electric field,quot; effect, and the resulting particle effects can affect the game's frame rate.

In good news, the entire game appears to have been ported with zero breaks in content or apparent changes in level layouts. The opening planet is good proof of the biggest game's sales pitch. It will eventually leap from planet to planet, each with giant fields to traverse, monsters to fight, and cities full of citizens to fight. And from the jump, the game remains mechanically the same. You'll see the wreckage of a ship in the distance, look for ways to reach it, and find it full of loot, corpses, and dangerous monsters. Then, you'll arrive in a city full of talkative NPCs, and if you decide to take Obsidian Entertainment with the promise of the developers to play your way and attack the townspeople, the locals will react by running and fighting.

Like the other console versions, Outer worlds on Switch has a limit of 30 frames per second, but unlike the most powerful consoles, Switch can't block that frame rate at all times. The apparent frame rate is as low as 20 fps for unpredictable reasons: turning your gaze to an open field, turning your eyes at high speed (which emphasizes the improper motion blur system of the switch port) or even going into a new and small room. The latter is a particularly confusing case, and may indicate that Unreal Engine 4 loads a new interior chunk of geometry while juggling objects on the other sides of the walls into system RAM.

But you'll still enjoy a 30fps game on a regular basis, and the exceptions are tolerable enough, even during frantic combat. To some extent, that's because Outer worldsas their Fall inspirations, it's always been a useful, not accurate, combat game. You can customize your hero for superior abilities in stealth, dodge, melee, or out-of-combat dialogue options, which can lead to fewer fights. Or you can increase your weapon-related stats and take advantage of the "time-dilating,quot; ability to focus fire on specific parts of the enemy's body (freeze one leg, blind eyes, etc.). You'll eventually accumulate quite a few weapons arsenal, and combat on platforms like PC feels satisfying with the keyboard and mouse, but we're not talking about Quake III Arena here. The automatic target of the controller is generous, if you leave the option enabled.

Speaking of: Outer worlds it is one of the growing number of switch ports to implement motion based aiming support. This fully optional lever works pretty well in action, complete with adjustable sensitivity options. Whether playing in "portable,quot; mode or plugging in the system and using a pair of Joy-Cons or a Switch Pro Controller, you can toggle two types of motion-based view control: at all times, or only when you hold down the button "aim through sights,quot;.

I'm a fan of the latter as it allows me to push my hands to line up a precise shot against an enemy's weak spot. In any case, this option currently conflicts with the automatic target; whenever your sight is automatically attached to an enemy, the motion control will turn off until you push your right stick away from the enemy. Since this interferes with the adjustment of your shot's aim, we hope that the problem will be solved soon.

Lower resolution, lower textures, strange NPCs

But the real crux of the switch port is that a lot had to give to get this game anywhere near a 30 fps update. The gallery at the top of the article is damning material.

Last years Witcher 3 port on Switch was a masterpiece in optimization, designed to preserve as many polygons, as much lighting, and the highest possible texture quality, with its greatest concession coming from reduced resolution across the board. The outer worldsIn comparison, it brings a deck to the visual quality of the game, with the most obvious degradation coming from the quality of the texture. In massive outdoor scenes, the gameplay presentation borders on N64 levels in terms of low resolution, diffuse textures in rocks, trees, and foliage.

Even with higher resolution assets, the game's aggressive level of detail (LoD) system turns anything outside a six-foot radius into a stained mess. (If you need help complying with the CDC's guide on safe distances during the COVID-19 era, this game's blur threshold could be educational, at least.) While some signs and logos are clear and readable once you get close enough to them, and thank goodness, since the game's personality is rooted in these artistic touches, many others suffer from unmistakable degradations of resolution.

A particular annoyance is that the textures applied to human faces originally divided the difference between realistic and exaggerated, particularly by marking the cheeks and jaws of those living in the game's corporate dystopia. This port, managed by the international study Virtuos, is a downgrade of the brute force of the original assets, and that's not great news for the hundreds of close-ups on NPC faces during the talks. Results are tolerable at best and rude at worst. On top of that, the real-time light bounces and shadows are disappointingly low-resolution throughout the entire adventure.

At least the audio is good

Thankfully, Outer worlds on Switch includes a text size slider, which many Switch games lack for some reason.

I recommend enabling the motion control setting, at least in its limited "while aiming,quot; capacity.

It had switch ports for Witcher 3 and Condemn didn't show us how Nintendo's underpowered hardware could be maximized for "impossible,quot; ports, it might have been more impressed by a funky, fully playable version of Outer worlds. And if this is your only way to play, you can expect solid action, a massive and explorable world, lots of compelling decisions, and a nice script, which means Switch now has its best. Fall-as a game yet. Also, in very good news from Switch, Outer worlds'Hours of spoken dialogue do not suffer from failed audio compression. This is not like Switch & # 39; s Dark souls port, in terms of metallic compression that makes weapons and voices sound like garbage.

But even the "ideal for portable gaming,quot; sales pitch suffers from a big problem: Obsidian has chosen not to include any form of cloud storage support. You cannot transfer your progress from the Switch version to any other console or PC, or vice versa. (This pales in comparison to cloud saving support for tastes of Witcher 3 and Divinity: original sin 2.) And that makes visual impairments much more difficult to suggest for anyone who has other ways to play this game at home.

