Organizers of Tiananmen Surveillance say they will challenge Hong Kong police ban

Ms. Wong said she expected this year's vigil to be banned by social distancing regulations, although she suspected it was an excuse to ban a political gathering. She plans to attend a small outdoor discussion and light candles in her community to commemorate the event.

Attendance at past vigils has increased and decreased from year to year, often in line with broader public sentiment toward China's central government. Younger activists have staged alternative commemorations, saying calls for a democratic China were disconnected from Hong Kong's political struggles.

Eddie Chu, a pro-democracy lawmaker, said that while he had once questioned the value of the annual vigil, he intended to walk to Victoria Park on Thursday despite the police ban. "The world has to see the lighthouse of memory raised in Victoria Park this year, more than any other year," he wrote on Facebook.

Han Dongfang, a Tiananmen protest leader who spent almost two years in prison after the crackdown, has regularly attended the vigils since he was deported to Hong Kong in 1993. He said he, too, would go to Victoria Park with his children, to despite the fact that police restrictions.

"I don't care if other people don't go, if it's not an official event, a rally or a protest," said Han, who heads a labor rights organization, the China Labor Bulletin. "For me it is a symbolic place and a symbolic day to commemorate this for my children. I want them to know it.

In Macao, the only other place in China where Tiananmen is publicly commemorated, authorities revoked the permit last month for an annual exhibition of photos of the crackdown. Proponents of democracy said they suspected the move, which was described as part of a standardization of the use of public spaces, was an effort to suppress dissent.

Like Hong Kong, Macao operates as part of China but with its own local system. In practice, it has far more political limitations than Hong Kong.

Austin Ramzy and Tiffany May reported from Hong Kong and Javier C. Hernández from Taipei, Taiwan.