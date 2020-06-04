Orange County reports 8 new coronavirus deaths, 137 new cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Orange County health officials reported eight new coronavirus deaths and 137 cases Wednesday.

County health director Dr. Nichole Quick said there has been an increase in COVID-19 "community broadcast,quot; since orders to stay home have been relaxed.

To date, the county figure is now 158 deaths and 6,678 cases.

"We are seeing an increase in community broadcasting," he said. "I also believe that our hospitalization rates have been increasing."

Quick urged the importance of wearing face masks, even for people who were given the green light to return to their jobs.

"It can help prevent the transmission of COVID-19. There is evidence to back that up and I firmly believe that we need a face coverage order as we continue to send people into more social interactions, ”Quick said.

The number of people tested for coronavirus to date in Orange County is 136,098, with 2,695 documented recoveries. Officials note that the recovery data is difficult to trace and incomplete.

The best protection against coronavirus is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with your hands without washing, stay home if you are sick, practice physical distancing, and use a clean face covering in public.

