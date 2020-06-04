Oprah Winfrey presents her OWN two-night special on racism in the United States, streaming simultaneously across all discovery networks – Up News Info

Amidst continuing civil unrest in America after George Floyd's death, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network has established OWN Spotlight: Where do we go from here?, a two-hour special that will air simultaneously on OWN and on all 18 other Discovery networks in the US. USA

REX / Shutterstock



The special, which airs on Tuesday, June 9 and Wednesday, June 10 at 9 p.m., features Oprah Winfrey as she talks to a variety of black leaders, activists, and artists about systematic racism and the current state of America.

Featured guests include politician Stacey Abrams, journalist Charles M. Blow; Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms; Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay (When they see us, Queen Sugar), teacher and author Jennifer Eberhardt (author of "Biased"); journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner of "Project 1619" Nikole Hannah-Jones; historian and author Ibram Kendi ("How to be an anti-racist"), award-winning actor David Oyelowo (Selma), Founder of Color of Change, Rashad Robinson; and member of the national board of the National Association for the Advancement of People of Color (NAACP) Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II.

Ava Duvernay, David Oyelowo

Shutterstock



"I've been having private conversations with friends and opinion leaders about what's next and where we're going from here," Winfrey said. "I thought it would be in your interest and service to bring your ideas, concerns and comments to national attention."

OWN Spotlight: Where do we go from here? It will air for free on the Watch OWN and Discovery Family TVE apps, as well as on OWN's YouTube, Facebook and Instagram channels and will be available on Discovery's global platforms in more than 200 countries and territories. Produced by OWN, the special is produced by Winfrey and Tara Montgomery.