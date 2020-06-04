Officials launch Presidio Slow Streets program; Prohibited Traffic on Selected Streets – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Several streets in the San Francisco Presidio will be closed to vehicle traffic starting this weekend, adding to other streets in other parts of the city that have been closed to allow pedestrians to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic coronavirus.

Presidio Trust officials said the Presidio Slow Streets initiative will close or limit traffic on select streets within the area beginning Saturday through June 30 to allow residents to safely walk, run, exercise and bike. .

Under the initiative, West Pacific Avenue between Arguello and Presidio boulevards will be completely closed to traffic, as well as

Montgomery Street between Lincoln Boulevard and Sheridan Avenue and Washington Boulevard between Kobbe Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard.

Washington Boulevard between Kobbe Avenue and Arguello and West Pacific Boulevard between Fifth Avenue and Arguello Boulevard will also be

Closed but limited vehicle access will be allowed for residents, tenants and emergency and delivery vehicles, according to Presidio Trust officials.

As the month progresses, the routes could be adjusted, authorities said. Current information can be found at http://www.presidio.gov/slow-streets.

In April, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency opened several streets for pedestrians and bicyclists as part of the city's Slow Streets program. You can find a map of the slow streets of the city at https://www.sfmta.com/covid19.

Additionally, both John F. Kennedy Drive in Golden Gate Park and John F. Shelley Drive in John McLaren Park have also been completely closed to vehicles for the duration of the COVID-19 related Refugee Order.