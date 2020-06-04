Officers charged in the death of George Floyd, charged in court

Three former police officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been prosecuted in Minnesota.
Tou Thao, Thomas lane, J. Alexander Keung He appeared in court Thursday afternoon, the day after he was arrested.
During his arraignment, Alexander Keung's lawyer, Thomas PlunkettHe claimed that Kueng told officers: "You shouldn't do this." He also noted that the day George Floyd died was only Keung's third full shift as a police officer. Consequently, Plunkett requested a bond of $ 200,000.
Similarly, Lane's attorney Earl Gray He asked for a "reasonable bond," since the 35-year-old man tried to give CPR and had only been working in the police force for four days.
According to the criminal complaint, both Lane and Keung held Floyd's back and legs, even after "Mr. Floyd said 'I'm about to die'."
As for Thao, his lawyer. Robert Pauley He asked that a bond of $ 200,000 be set, citing the cooperation of the 34-year-old investigator.
Judge Paul Scoggin set bail for the three former officers at $ 1,000,000 unconditional, $ 750,000 with conditions. In addition, men must work without law enforcement capacity, surrender firearms, revoke firearm permits, and have no contact with the victims' families. If they leave the state, they agree to give up extradition.
This news comes only 24 hours after the Attorney General Keith Ellison announced that the three additional officers had been officially charged for their involvement in Floyd's death. The 46-year-old man died on May 25 after the police officer Derek Chauvin He pinned Floyd to the ground, kneeling on his neck. Days later, after a worldwide demand for justice, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. At the time of Chauvin's arrest, the three additional officers who were also on the scene had not been charged.
This week, Attorney General Ellison announced that the charge against Chauvin was elevated to a felony of second-degree murder. Furthermore, according to court records obtained by E! News, Keung, Lane and Thao face two felony charges: Aiding and Committing Second Degree Murder and Aiding and Killing Second Degree Murder.
The first charge comes with a maximum sentence of no more than 40 years, and the second charge comes with a maximum sentence of no more than 10 years, or the payment of a $ 20,000 fine.
"This is a bittersweet moment for the George Floyd family," Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. "We are deeply satisfied that Attorney General Keith Ellison has taken decisive action in this case, arresting and charging all officers involved in the death of George Floyd and improving the charge against Derek Chauvin for the felony of second-degree murder."
Ellison appeared in Good morning america on Thursday and discussed the charges against officers Keung, Lane and Thao.
Speaking to GMA& # 39; s George Stephanopoulos through a video, Ellison said they have to show "that they helped, and you can see the tape and see who is sitting where and see the assistance that was provided, significant and important assistance to what Chauvin was doing, and we can also see What was not done, that even despite the pleas and the screams, there was no assistance provided, so we believe that they were guilty, helped in the commission of this crime and that is why we accused them. "
Thao, Lane and Keung will appear in court on June 29.