Officers charged in the death of George Floyd, charged in court

Three former police officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been prosecuted in Minnesota.

Tou Thao, Thomas lane, J. Alexander Keung He appeared in court Thursday afternoon, the day after he was arrested.

During his arraignment, Alexander Keung's lawyer, Thomas PlunkettHe claimed that Kueng told officers: "You shouldn't do this." He also noted that the day George Floyd died was only Keung's third full shift as a police officer. Consequently, Plunkett requested a bond of $ 200,000.

Similarly, Lane's attorney Earl Gray He asked for a "reasonable bond," since the 35-year-old man tried to give CPR and had only been working in the police force for four days.

According to the criminal complaint, both Lane and Keung held Floyd's back and legs, even after "Mr. Floyd said 'I'm about to die'."

As for Thao, his lawyer. Robert Pauley He asked that a bond of $ 200,000 be set, citing the cooperation of the 34-year-old investigator.

Judge Paul Scoggin set bail for the three former officers at $ 1,000,000 unconditional, $ 750,000 with conditions. In addition, men must work without law enforcement capacity, surrender firearms, revoke firearm permits, and have no contact with the victims' families. If they leave the state, they agree to give up extradition.