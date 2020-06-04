OC law firm seeks to double staff for workers' compensation cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

– An Orange County law firm that specializes in workers' compensation says the George Floyd pandemic and protests have increased its demand for staff.

The Alvandi Group in Irvine is looking to hire about 50 people in the coming weeks and months, as CEO Gil Avandi says the company is "inundated with calls from left and right."

“Among all the things that happen to first responders, the main concern is making sure that they are dealing with the workers' compensation claims that they have, whether it's COVID, whether it's due to the riot or just stress. and the anxiety of being in the workplace right now, "Avandi said.

He says some clients include police officers who have been injured amid riots and protests, nurses who have been on the front line of the pandemic and "either have contracted the virus or have been through so much stress or anxiety."

Avandi has vacant positions for attorneys, paralegals, receptionists, and employees who scan the mail and make home visits to clients who are unable to travel due to injury or health.

The firm started in 2007 and has offices in Los Angeles, Ontario, San Bernardino and Orange counties.

Alvandi says the need for his services is expanding as California faces multiple crises.

"We want people to understand that customers who are calling us are in bad shape, so they must be compassionate, they must be understanding and they must be helpful," he said.

He added that on-the-job training is available to candidates who have a passion for working and helping people.

Interested candidates can apply by visiting the Alvandi Group website or by calling 800-300-2121.