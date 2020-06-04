Oakland Council members want to suspend tear gas use in protests – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – A group of Oakland City Council members sent a letter Wednesday to Mayor Libby Schaaf, City Manager Ed Reiskin and Acting Police Chief Susan Manheimer calling for an indefinite suspension of the use of tear gas for control and disperse crowds during the ongoing protests and amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

In the letter, City Council members Nikki Fortunato Bas, Rebecca Kaplan, and Sheng Thao argued that the use of tear gas could unnecessarily put people at risk for respiratory problems amid a pandemic that can cause significant respiratory damage.

The three council members also noted that the department's own training bulletin states that breathing tear gas can cause coughing and sneezing, which can spread the coronavirus through drops.

"The use of tear gas for crowd control negatively affects people in crowds of protesters, as well as residents who do not participate in the protests, and can have serious effects on medically vulnerable people and increase the spread of COVID- 19 ", Bas, Kaplan and Thao wrote.

Public health officials have warned against frequent use of tear gas in recent days as law enforcement officers have used the chemical to disperse people protesting against police brutality and racism after George's death. Floyd in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department.

All three council members also solicited responses from city officials and police about when, why and how gas is deployed during protests, what restrictions exist on the use of tear gas, and how the Oakland Police Department ensures that other agencies that assist in crowd control follow department best practices for the use of tear gas.

"The use of tear gas has been banned in warfare, but it is legal for police to use it in the United States. However, experts say it should be a weapon of last resort for crowd control and behavior management. violent from specific individuals because it affects everyone in the area that includes peaceful protesters, ”council members wrote in the letter.

Council members said they heard members of the public claim that law enforcement officers had used tear gas against peaceful protesters and spread it without reason to residences and vehicles of people who had not participated in the protests for the past week.

On Monday, a protest in Frank Ogawa Plaza ended with law enforcement officers using tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse a crowd of approximately 1,000 protesters.

Police said Monday night that officers only fired tear gas at protesters after they threw bottles and other objects at officers.

The mayor's office and a spokesman for the Oakland Police Department could not immediately be reached for comment on the council members' letter.

