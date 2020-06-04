North Korea lashes out at the United States, saying China is dwarfing it

In another statement made by Rodong Sinmun on Thursday, Kim Yo-jong, Kim's sister and her de facto spokesperson, attacked the propaganda campaign. "What matters is that such human scum is hardly worth its value as humans had the temerity to criticize our supreme leadership and cite,quot; a nuclear problem, "" Kim said.

If South Korea does not stop the brochures, Kim said, North Korea could scrap an agreement between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in to operate a joint liaison office and cease all hostile military acts. along the border.

Mr. Kim and Mr. Moon agreed to ease tensions and improve relations during two summit meetings in 2018. Establishing the liaison office and ending cross-border propaganda were part of those agreements. But anti-North activists in the South, mainly defectors, have resumed their flyer campaign in recent months.

Inter-Korean relations have cooled rapidly since Kim's second summit meeting with President Trump, held in Vietnam in February last year, ended without an agreement on how to dismantle North Korea's nuclear weapons program or when to ease sanctions. of the United Nations imposed on the country. North Korea's economic isolation has deepened since the global coronavirus outbreak.

In response to Kim Yo-jong's statement, Yoh Sang-key, spokesperson for the South Korean Unification Ministry, criticized the defectors for raising tensions by releasing the leaflets. He also said that most of the brochures had ended south of the border, creating a garbage problem.

Mr. Yoh indicated that South Korea was working on legislation to reduce the flyer campaign.

Park Sang-hak, head of Fighters for Free North Korea, a defection organization that has sent pamphlets across the border, said the group would continue to do so.

"We are no longer slaves to North Korea, we are citizens of a free South Korea with the obligation to tell the truth," Park said. He called the Unification Ministry a "North Korean spokesman."