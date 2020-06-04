Nina Parker on being a permanent ally in the fight for racial justice

George FloydTragic death may have been the catalyst for the protests currently taking place around the world, but for many, including E! host Nina Parker“The fight for justice extends beyond your case.

"This is not something that will end in two weeks," Parker said. Ria Ciuffo and Fran Mariano in its Chicks in the office podcast "As we've talked about living with COVID-19, this is also something now … like, things are not going to go back to normal. Our 'normal' we had before this was done So you could also get involved in any way you can because if you want things to get better, it will literally start with you. "

Parker has used his platform to talk about Floyd's death and long-standing issues like racism and police brutality, also toasting Daily pop and Night Pop viewers with resources and information that could help them get involved with organizations like Black Lives Matter. But as she explained in the Sports stool podcast, it is important that the alliance in which people are currently participating is maintained in the future.

"When we look at the history books, we look at the 50s and 60s when we were talking about integration and segregation and you see those posters and you see black people walking down this line and you see people yelling at them and pointing at them, this is it!" Parker express. "Like, which side of the story do you want to be on? When our kids look back and see this and you look like a fool because you didn't say something or because you just didn't want to create a wave, This is not the time."