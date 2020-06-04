Nina Parker on being a permanent ally in the fight for racial justice

George FloydTragic death may have been the catalyst for the protests currently taking place around the world, but for many, including E! host Nina Parker“The fight for justice extends beyond your case.
"This is not something that will end in two weeks," Parker said. Ria Ciuffo and Fran Mariano in its Chicks in the office podcast "As we've talked about living with COVID-19, this is also something now … like, things are not going to go back to normal. Our 'normal' we had before this was done So you could also get involved in any way you can because if you want things to get better, it will literally start with you. "
Parker has used his platform to talk about Floyd's death and long-standing issues like racism and police brutality, also toasting Daily pop and Night Pop viewers with resources and information that could help them get involved with organizations like Black Lives Matter. But as she explained in the Sports stool podcast, it is important that the alliance in which people are currently participating is maintained in the future.
"When we look at the history books, we look at the 50s and 60s when we were talking about integration and segregation and you see those posters and you see black people walking down this line and you see people yelling at them and pointing at them, this is it!" Parker express. "Like, which side of the story do you want to be on? When our kids look back and see this and you look like a fool because you didn't say something or because you just didn't want to create a wave, This is not the time."
She continued: "This is total civil unrest for generations of mistreatment, and if you think that now is a time to be quiet and post about buns, I don't know what to tell you."
But it is not too late to become an ally. Parker provided a starting point for those who are unsure of what they can help beyond signing petitions or donating to organizations.
"How do you feel as a human being? Are you saying what happened to George Floyd was unacceptable? Publish it," he said. "If you say, 'I agree that everyone is treated equally and I am against oppression,' post that. Start simple. Start in the simplest place."
Doing this, according to Parker, can lead to expressions of contempt from followers, family or friends; however, "that's where you will get your strength," he added.
"If someone is racist and intends to misinterpret you, it doesn't matter what you post. And that's the point," said Parker, who, for her, also applies to those who "counter the lives of black people." with "all lives matter,quot;.
"I don't understand … if all lives are important to people, why aren't you as upset as I am? If my life is as important as yours, why aren't you more upset with the way it is treated to the people?" Parker said. "So obviously it used to be divisive. And that's what people are upset about. People are not upset about the words, people are upset about the way they used to be divisive when people say: & # 39; Don't kill us & # 39 ;. "
For Parker, recognizing this setback as division is an important part of the fight for racial justice. He explained that he does not want to "spend time trying to educate someone who is committed to misunderstanding me when I could best serve my community." However, he also recognized that it is sometimes important to engage with people who challenge the notion of systemic racism.
"I think people see racism as one thing. I think there are a lot of people who have not experienced it, especially if they are not people of color, their interactions with racism have been minimal," Parker said. "And they think racism means being a member of a white supremacist organization, burning a cross, saying the word n …"
She continued: "What I need people to understand is that racism comes in many forms. And I think people have to be fine knowing that they have internal prejudices. I think it's okay to say, 'You know what? I was looking at this with the wrong lens. I didn't use the right words for this. I don't know where my frustration came from. I don't know why I crossed the street when this group of people passed by me. I think it's okay to acknowledge that so we can deal with it. "
For example, if someone is accused of racism, Parker doesn't want his immediate response to be "I'm not a racist! I don't know what you're talking about! That's not me!"
"It doesn't help the situation because you are in this type of denial of what you are contributing to society," Parker emphasized. "And many of those microaggressions, like holding your purse when someone enters an elevator or wondering why someone was promoted and you didn't, and wondering if they have the same qualifications as you, those are those microaggressions that contribute to this most deeply misunderstood. "
Parker explained that another vital part of being an ally is knowing when to unpack. She herself has struggled to do so in the past week, especially because she feels "the responsibility to help keep people informed."
With that in mind, she encouraged those who want to educate themselves to dedicate time and work to do so.
"I think it's great to ask questions, but I also think that using the resources that we have. You know, we can find these silly videos on TikTok and Twitter, we should be able to find resources," Parker said. "So even just searching for hashtags can lead you to an information place. The people you may be looking for information from are probably posting to your social media and posting links, so it's really a must do the job. Because people They may not have the energy to guide you through anything right now and it may not be personal, but don't expect anyone. "
Most importantly, he said, just use your voice.
"Thinking that your voice is not important, whether you have five followers or five million, is detrimental not only for you, but also for the people around you," Parker added. "It has never been more important."
For more ways to act and get involved, click here.