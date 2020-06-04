Nicole Byer shares guidance on how to explain Black Lives life to children

Erik Voake / Getty Images for Netflix
Nicole Byer You are ready to see a change.
the Right on the spot The presenter turned to social media to urge parents to start having conversations about the Black Lives Matter movement with their children, using their role in the Netflix baking contest as a starting point.
In providing followers with a notice to start the conversation, Byer explained that he had received a comment from a father saying that "they would keep their heads down and let their children watch Right on the spot"instead of participating in this broader discussion. He condemned the fanatic for implying,quot; that you will allow your son to look at me but not defend me. "
"A good way to explain to the kids #blacklivesmatter:‘ You like this black lady, right? Is she silly? Does she make you touch her head? Would you be sad if a police officer hurt her? " "Well, this is the current country we live in, where someone you like can be hurt by the color of their skin and the people in charge are not cursing (you can replace it with dang if your children are soft) thing about it. "
Byer continued: "They are protesting then, and the looters … well, some of that is represented as a distraction, some are opportunists and others are people who have been oppressed for so long it explodes. And good policemen "There are no good police officers because if a police officer were good they would not watch or participate in violence against black and brown people. If the police officers were really nice, they would have talked about police brutality years ago and maybe they left their compound to send a message that they are against this. Instead, they dress like their GI Joe doll and are very bad. "
"The curfews on the helicopters and the police with riot gear is because blacks have asked not to be killed … that's all," he added. "There is literally nothing else."
Encouraging parents to educate their children about black culture, she proposed: "Now, once a week, let's read about s – t (things for soft kids) that happens to black people who They are not covered in schools like Juneteenth, Black Wall Street, how blacks have influenced most of pop culture today and are not accredited or just cooperate … & if you make this post about. Black story that you teach your white son to inspire another white father to do the same. "
Concluding his message, Byers wrote: "Raise children who give an f – k and you must give an f – k."