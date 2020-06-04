Nicole Byer shares guidance on how to explain Black Lives life to children

Nicole Byer You are ready to see a change.

the Right on the spot The presenter turned to social media to urge parents to start having conversations about the Black Lives Matter movement with their children, using their role in the Netflix baking contest as a starting point.

In providing followers with a notice to start the conversation, Byer explained that he had received a comment from a father saying that "they would keep their heads down and let their children watch Right on the spot"instead of participating in this broader discussion. He condemned the fanatic for implying,quot; that you will allow your son to look at me but not defend me. "

"A good way to explain to the kids #blacklivesmatter:‘ You like this black lady, right? Is she silly? Does she make you touch her head? Would you be sad if a police officer hurt her? " "Well, this is the current country we live in, where someone you like can be hurt by the color of their skin and the people in charge are not cursing (you can replace it with dang if your children are soft) thing about it. "