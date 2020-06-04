Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra say the time for action is & # 39; NOW & # 39; in the fight against systemic racism!

Like many other celebrities before them, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra used their platforms to also talk about the systemic racism that is such a bitter reality in the United States. Amid protests across the country, the married singer-actress couple encouraged people to "take action,quot; and confront these racial inequalities.

The Jonas Brothers member tweeted earlier today about his and his wife's reactions to the heartbreaking events.

Furthermore, he reminded fans that the time to fight is now and that it should not be postponed by doing the right thing.

‘Pri and I have a heavy heart … The reality of all inequalities in this country and around the world is evident. Systemic racism, bigotry and exclusion have lasted too long, and remaining silent not only reinforces it, but also allows it to continue, "the singer wrote.

His response to the Black Lives Matter movement comes a week later, George Floyd was killed by a police officer in broad daylight and as several people filmed everything!

The police officer remained kneeling on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes in total, including a long time after he did not respond.

The death sentence came after the African-American man and father were suspected of having used a counterfeit $ 20 bill to buy cigarettes.

See this post on Instagram There is a lot of work to be done and it must start on an individual level on a global scale. We all have a responsibility to educate ourselves and end this hatred. End this racial war here in the United States and around the world. Wherever you live, whatever your circumstances, NO ONE deserves to die, especially at the hands of another because of their skin color. 25 ⁣⁣⁣ On May 25, a Minneapolis police officer immobilized George Floyd by the neck and died. He stood there, fighting for his life, fighting to breathe, and other officers just stood there and watched. The officer has been charged with murder. ⁣⁣⁣ George, I pray for your family. ❤️ ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Send "FLOYD,quot; to 55156 and sign the petition. ⁣⁣⁣ #JusticiaParaGeorgeFloyd A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on May 29, 2020 at 10:08 a.m. PDT

The allegation, however, has yet to be proven at this time of the investigation.

Ad

Nick's message continued: ‘The time to act is NOW. It is no longer enough to say "I am not a racist,quot;. We must do the work to be anti-racist and support the black community. In our first step towards our continued efforts to help combat this fight, Pri and I have donated to @eji_org and @ACLU. We are with you and we love you. #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd. "



CelebrityInsider.org – Post views:

0 0