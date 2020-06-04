NHL reveals plan to return to the ice, playoff format and preliminary details – Up News Info

UPDATED, 5:15 PM: While the NHL and its players continue to negotiate a deal to resume the 2019-20 season hiatus, the league has come up with plans to transition to Phase 2 of its plan to resume.

Starting Monday, its 31 teams will be able to reopen training facilities in their hometown to allow players to participate in training activities on and off the ice on a voluntary basis. They will be limited to small groups of maximum six, plus a limited number of staff.

The measures are intended to provide players with a safe and controlled environment in which they can resume conditioning, the league said, noting that Phase 2 is not a substitute for training camp. Read the details of the league's reopening plans below.

PREVIOUSLY, May 26: Sharpen the skates and freeze those discs – the NHL is coming back.

Commissioner Gary Bettman said today that 24 of the league's 31 teams will resume play, the top 12 in each conference by percentage point score when the regular season stopped on March 12 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Phase 2 of the reopening plan, a return to club facilities for small group training, will begin in early June, but formal training camps will not begin before July 1. Phase 4 will be in conference round-robin games, qualifying for the playoff rounds and the Stanley Cup playoffs. Those dates are yet to be determined, but Bettman said.

But for record keeping, end-of-season awards and such, the 2019-20 regular season is over, he said. The remaining seven teams will participate in the NHL 2020 giveaway draw.

Watch the announcement video above and read the details of the Return to Play Plan below.

Each western and eastern conference will be assigned a "host city" with "safe hotels, sand, practice facilities, and market transportation." Among the host cities considered are Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Dallas, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Vancouver, Toronto, Edmonton, Minneapolis / St. Paul and Columbus, OH.

"We remain focused on the safety of our players, coaches, support staff and arena personnel," said Bettman. "We will not set dates, choose sites, or start playing until we know it is appropriate and prudent for it to be approved to do so."

He added: “Obviously, we anticipate playing during the summer and early fall. At this time, we are not setting dates because the timeline for our return to the game will be determined as much by the development of circumstances as by the needs of our players. "

The top four teams based on the final ranking of the regular season will play for the first round. The remaining eight teams in each conference will play the best series of five to advance to Round 1 of the playoffs. The league will then host a Stanley Cup tie in each central city.

Other playoff details will be determined, such as the number of games for each of the first two rounds and starting positions in front of the squad, but the Conference Finals and the Stanley Cup Final will be the best of seven formats.

"We believe we can complete qualifying and the first two rounds of the playoffs in just over a month," said Bettman.

The National Hockey League froze its 2019-20 regular season on March 12, the same day that the NBA closed. Since then, its Return to Play Committee, comprised of league officials and the NHL Players Association, has met to discuss next steps to resume the season.

"Obviously, these are extraordinary and unprecedented times," said the commissioner. “Any plan to resume play by definition cannot be perfect. … But we believe we have built an overall plan that includes all teams that, as a practical matter, might have had a shot at qualifying for the playoffs when the season ended.

"And this plan," he added, "will produce a worthy Stanley Cup champion who will have executed the postseason glove that is unique to the NHL. While we are hopeful, our goal is for us to resume the game and award the Stanley Cup, we intend to do so within a time frame that allows us to return to a full schedule for the 2020-21 season. "

On Sunday, the NHL issued a 22-page memorandum to its players, teams, executives, and medical and training personnel titled "Phased Return to Sport Protocol" (read it here). He outlined the framework for the league plan "that will govern the players and clubs in the & # 39; Phase 2 & # 39 ;, the transition period after the & # 39; self quarantine & # 39 ;, as the Players are allowed to return to NHL club training facilities for voluntary individualized small group training (on and off ice). "

The introduction to the note also stated:

Based on the current information available, we are now targeting a date in early June for a transition to Phase 2. However, it has not yet been determined when Phase 2 will start or how long it will last. We continue to monitor developments in each of the Club's markets, and we can adjust the overall time if appropriate, after a discussion with all relevant parties. To better inform our decision-making, after reviewing the attached Protocol, we would like to hear from clubs regarding their ability to implement the required procedures and the estimated time for their club to be in a position to open its training facilities.

As we have repeatedly said, the health of Player and Club staff is our top priority, and that will determine how Phase 2 and any subsequent progression can evolve. Again we emphasize that the Player's participation in Phase 2 is strictly voluntary. Additionally, clubs cannot require players to return to the club's hometown so that they can complete a quarantine requirement in time to participate in Phase 2.

The league said April 29 that "it could return to small group activities" in two to four weeks, "as long as conditions continue favorably." And today's news comes two days after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo lifted all restrictions on the activities of professional sports teams, meaning they can start their training camps on the way to reopening.

As we wait for the first record crash after the close, here are the details of the NHL's plan to resume play:

Regular season

* The 2019-20 regular season is declared concluded through the games of March 11. The 189 games originally scheduled from March 12 to April 4 will not be played.

* 24 teams will resume play – Top 12 in each Conference based on the percentage of points in the break (until the games on March 11).

Schedule

* Since the League break on March 12, the League has been in Phase 1 and the teams have been instructed to isolate themselves as much as possible.

Phase 2 – early June

* In early June, teams are expected to be allowed to return to their home facilities for training in small groups, volunteers, and on and off the ice.

Phase 3: not before the first fortnight of July

* Not earlier than the first half of July, formal training camps will begin after receiving guidance from medical and civil authorities.

Phase 4 – TBD Time

* 24 teams in 2 "core" cities will compete in Seeding Round Robins, a qualifying round and conference-based Stanley Cup Playoffs.

* The 2 "central" cities will be selected from the following:

– Chicago, IL

– Columbus, OH

– Dallas, TX

– Edmonton, AB

– Las Vegas, NV

– Los Angeles California

– Minneapolis / St. Paul, MN

– Pittsburgh, PA

– Toronto, ON

– Vancouver, BC

* Each Conference is assigned a "hub" city with safe hotels, arena, practice facilities and transportation in the market.

* Teams will be limited to 50 people in the "central" city and only a small number of support staff will be able to enter the event areas.

* Time and sites will be determined at a future date and will depend on COVID-19 conditions, testing capabilities, and government regulations.

Competitive format

* In each Conference, teams seeded by percentage of points.

Round Robin: Top 4 teams play for first round seed (regular season overtime rules in effect)

Qualifying Round: The remaining 8 teams play the best series of 5 to advance to the first round (playoff overtime rules in force)

First round and second round: Format (seed vs. bracket) and series lengths to be determined

Stanley Cup Finals and Conference Finals: Best-of-7 Series

* The qualifying round winners play the top 4 seeds in the first round. The individual matches of the first round series remain to be determined.

City 1

Equipment

Conf. Range

P%

Boston Bruins

one

.714

Tampa Bay Lightning

2

.657

Capitals of Washington

3

.652

Philadelphia Flyers

4 4

.645

Pittsburgh Penguins

5 5

.623

Carolina Hurricanes

6 6

.596

New York Islanders

7 7

.588

Toronto Maple Leaves

8

.579

Columbus Blue Jackets

9 9

.579

Florida Panthers

10

.565

New York Rangers

eleven

.564

Montreal Canadiens

12

.500

City 1 – Round Robin for planting in the first round

1. Boston Bruins

2. Tampa Bay Lightning

3. Capitals of Washington

4. Philadelphia Flyers

City 1 – Best of 5 Qualifying Round

# 5 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. # 12 Montreal Canadiens

# 6 Carolina Hurricanes vs. # 11 New York Rangers

# 7 New York Islanders vs. # 10 Florida Panthers

# 8 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. # 9 Columbus Blue Jackets

City 2 – Round Robin for planting in the first round

1. St. Louis Blues

2. Colorado avalanche

3. Vegas Golden Knights

4. Dallas Stars

City 2 – Best qualifying round 5

# 5 Edmonton Oilers vs. # 12 Chicago Blackhawks

# 6 Nashville Predators vs. # 11 Arizona Coyotes

# 7 Vancouver Canucks vs. # 10 Minnesota Wild

# 8 Calgary Flames vs. # 9 Winnipeg Jets

2020 NHL lottery project

The NHL Draft Lottery will determine the order of the first 15 selections of the 2020 NHL Draft. Selections will be awarded to the seven teams that do not resume play and the eight teams that do not advance from the Qualifying Round (or the teams that acquired their first round picks).

Phase 1

* Phase 1 of the Draft Lottery will take place before the qualification round on Friday, June 26.

* Three draws: first draw (first general election), second draw (second general election) and third draw (third general election).

* Clubs entered: The seven teams that do not return to play, ranked in reverse order of their percentage of points at the time of the regular season break, and eight "placeholders" to represent the qualifying round teams that it will be determined that it will not advance, thus maintaining the previously established probabilities.

Here are the seven lottery teams and their chances of winning the No. 1 overall pick:

1. Detroit Red Wings, 18.5%

2. Senators from Ottawa, 13.5%

3. * Ottawa Senators, 11.5%

4. Los Angeles Kings, 9.5%

5. Anaheim Ducks, 8.5%

6. ** New Jersey Devils, 7.5%

7. ** Buffalo Sabers, 6.5%

8. Team A, 6%

9. Team B, 5%

10. Team C, 3.5%

11. Team D, 3%

12. Team E, 2.5%

13. Team F, 2.%

14. Team G, 1.5%

15. Team H, 1%

* Acquired in an exchange with San Jose Sharks (.450 percentage points)

** Buffalo Sabers ranked higher than the New Jersey Devils based on higher regulation / OT win percentage (Buffalo, .406 ROW%; New Jersey, .348 ROW%)

First draw

* If the winning team of the First Draw is from group # 1-7, that team wins the right to the first general selection in the Draft NHL 2020.

* If the winning team of the First Draw is from group # 8-15, the right to the first general selection will be determined in Phase 2 of the Draft Lottery.

* After the first draw, the winning team (from group # 1-7 or group # 8-15) will no longer be eligible for the second or third draw. All number combinations originally assigned to this team will become "Draw Combinations" for the second and third drawings. The odds of the remaining teams will increase proportionally for the Second Draw depending on which team wins the First Draw.

Second draw

* If the winning team of the Second Draw belongs to group # 1-7, that team wins the right to the second general selection in the Draft NHL 2020.

* If the winning team of the Second Draw is from group # 8-15, the right to the second general selection will be determined in Phase 2 of the Draft Lottery.

* After the second draw, the winning team (from group # 1-7 or group # 8-15) will no longer be eligible for the third draw. All number combinations originally assigned to this team will become "Draw Combinations" for the third draw. The odds of the remaining teams will increase proportionally for the Third Draw depending on which team wins the Second Draw.

Third draw

* If the winning team of the Third Draw belongs to group # 1-7 above, that team wins the right to the third general selection in the Draft NHL 2020.

* If the winning team of the Third Draw is from group # 8-15, the right to the third general selection will be determined in Phase 2 of the Draft Lottery.

If all three draws are won by teams in group # 1-7. . .

* Winning teams receive the top three respective picks in the 2020 NHL Draft. The remaining four teams in Group # 1-7 not selected in the three draws are assigned positions 4-7 of the NHL Draft in reverse order of their percentage of points at the time of the regular season break. The next eight Draft positions (8-15) will be assigned to the eight teams that have not advanced since the Qualification Round, in reverse order of their percentage of points at the time of the regular season break. Under these circumstances, Phase 2 of the Draft Lottery would not be necessary.

If any of the three draws is won by teams in group # 8-15

* Draws for the corresponding teams will take place during Phase 2 among the eight qualifying round teams that did not advance.

Phase 2

* Phase 2 of the Draft Lottery, if necessary, will take place between the qualification round and the first round.

* Phase 2 participants: The eight teams that did not advance from the qualifying round (or the teams that acquired their first round picks).

* After each Phase 2 drawing, the winning team will be assigned the corresponding Top 3 selection and, if another Phase 2 drawing is required, the numbered lottery ball from that team will be removed.

* When all Phase 1 and Phase 2 draws are completed and the top 3 picks are assigned in the NHL Draft 2020, the remaining picks in the Top 15 will be assigned to the 12 teams that did not win a draw in reverse order of their percentages of points at the time of the season break.

* In each draw of Phase 2, all participants will have the same odds.