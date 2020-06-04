NHL announces playoff series, re-seed and more – Up News Info

The 24-team summer playoffs proposed by the NHL in two "core,quot; cities yet to be determined will be replanted after each round. The qualifying round series will be the best of five formats, with all subsequent rounds of the traditional seven-game series, the league announced Thursday.

Avalanche is in the top eight seeds and has a goodbye to the qualification round, and will instead play each of the other three main teams in the Western Conference during that time to seed when the traditional 16-team tournament begins.

Colorado is currently the second seed in the west. The Avs will play No. 1 St. Louis, No. 3 Vegas and No. 4 Dallas with the opportunity to clinch first place in the conference.

For the 16-team tournament (first round, second round, conference finals, and Stanley Cup final), the designated home team will be in Games 1, 2, 5, and 7, with the visiting team in Games 3, 4 and 6.

The NHL is in Phase 2 of its return to the game, with the 24 teams participating in the playoffs asking their players to return to the practice facility and prepare to train in small groups. Official training camps will not begin before Phase 3 begins no earlier than July 10. Phase 4, the start of the playoffs, could start in late July or early August.