NFL stars deliver a message to the league: "What if I were George Floyd?"

A handful of the top NFL stars collaborated to send a message to the league: Acknowledge racism, black oppression, and the "silencing,quot; of players who have tried to peacefully protest both.

In a Zoom video posted Thursday on Saints wide receiver Twitter feed Michael Thomas, players like Thomas, Patrick Mahomes, Tyrann Mathieu, Ezekiel Elliott, Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, Jamal Adams and Saquon Barkley took turns talking.

The script of the message, condensed to eliminate repetitions:

"It has been 10 days since George Floyd was brutally murdered. How many times do we need to ask you to listen to your players?" "What will it take? For one of us to be killed by police brutality? What if I were George Floyd? "I am George Floyd. I am Breonna Taylor. I am Ahmaud Arbery. I am Eric Garner. I am Laquan McDonald. I am Tamir Rice. I am Trayvon Martin. I am Walter Scott. I am Michael Brown Jr. I am Samuel Dubose. I am Frank Smart. I am Phillip White. I’m Jordan Baker. "We will not be silenced. We affirm our right to protest peacefully. It should not take that long to admit it. "So, on behalf of the National Football League, this is what we players would like to hear you say: "We, the National Football League, condemn racism and systematic oppression of blacks. We, the National Football League, admit poorly by silencing our players from protesting peacefully. We, the National Football League, we believe that the lives of blacks matter. "

Thomas spent part of Thursday listening to Saints quarterback Drew Brees apologize to his teammates for expressing his opinion that he "could never agree,quot; with people who don't uphold the national anthem without acknowledging the problem. real that former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was trying to tackle his 2016 protest: police brutality against blacks.

In his apology, Brees said his original comments "completely failed," and Thomas offered forgiveness.

"Let's re-focus on the real problems that are happening in the world," wrote Thomas in a cheep. "And don't be distracted."