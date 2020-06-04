NFL star Drew Brees promises to be & # 39; part of the solution & # 39; in a second apology for kneeling Comments

WENN

The New Orleans Saints quarterback offers his second apology in an Instagram video after sparking a backlash for saying he's still against kneeling during the national anthem.

Drew Brees he apologized again after offending people with his comments on the kneeling protest that was started by Colin Kaepernick in 2016. In his second apology posted as an Instagram video on Thursday, June 4, the NFL star promised to "do better" and declared himself an "ally" of the black community.

"I know there isn't much I can say that would make things better right now, but I just want you to see in my eyes how sorry I am for the comments I made yesterday," he said in the video. Reflecting on his mistake, he acknowledged, "I know it hurt a lot of people, especially friends, teammates, former teammates, loved ones, people that I care about and deeply respect. That was never my intention."

"The years and years of social injustice, police brutality and the need for so many reforms and changes regarding legislation and so many other things to bring equality to our black communities. I am sorry," he continued, before making his promise. "And I will do better. And I will be part of the solution. And I am your ally."

Hours earlier, Drew also posted an apology statement on his Instagram page. "I'd like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the city of New Orleans, the black community, the NFL community, and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. Speaking to some of you, it breaks my heart. know the pain I have caused, "he wrote.

"I made callous remarks and completely missed the mark on the problems we now face as a country. They lacked awareness and any kind of compassion or empathy," admitted the New Orleans Saints quarterback. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that I am somehow an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an exact reflection of my heart or character. "

In stating his stance on the issue, he stated: "I support the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference. I condemn the years of oppression that have it has taken place in all of our black communities and it still exists today. "

"I recognize that I am part of the solution and that I can be a leader for the black community in this movement," he added, "I have ALWAYS been an ally, never an enemy."

At the end of his long statement, he repeated his apology: "I am sick from the way my comments were perceived yesterday, but I take full responsibility and responsibility. I recognize that I should speak less and listen more … and when the black community is Speaking of his pain, we all have to listen. Therefore, I am very sorry and I apologize. "

Drew was previously hit by people, including other athletes Lebron James and Aaron Rodgersas well as his colleagues Malcolm Jenkins and Michael Thomas, for saying that he is still against kneeling during the national anthem and comparing it with the lack of respect for the flag. "I will never agree with anyone who does not respect the flag of the United States of America or our country," he told Yahoo Sports, before adding, "I love and respect my teammates, and I am there with them on what when it comes to fighting for race equality and justice. "