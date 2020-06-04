NFL star Drew Brees faces a backlash for & # 39; disrespect for the flag & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

NFL wide receiver Drew Bees faced public reaction after declaring that he is against that form of protest because he says it is disrespectful to the American flag.

"I will never agree with anyone who does not respect the flag of the United States of America or our country," said Brees. "Let me tell you what I see or feel when the national anthem is played, and when I look at the flag of the United States. I imagine my two grandparents, who fought for this country during World War II, one in the Army and one at Marine Corp. Both risk their lives to protect our country and to try to make our country and this world a better place. "

