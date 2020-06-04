NFL star Drew Brees faces a backlash for & # 39; disrespect for the flag & # 39;

NFL wide receiver Drew Bees faced public reaction after declaring that he is against that form of protest because he says it is disrespectful to the American flag.

"I will never agree with anyone who does not respect the flag of the United States of America or our country," said Brees. "Let me tell you what I see or feel when the national anthem is played, and when I look at the flag of the United States. I imagine my two grandparents, who fought for this country during World War II, one in the Army and one at Marine Corp. Both risk their lives to protect our country and to try to make our country and this world a better place. "

He continued: "Every time I stand with my hand over my heart, looking at that flag and singing the national anthem, that is what I think, and in many cases, it makes me cry, think about everything that has been sacrificed,quot;, Brees said. "Not only those in the military, but also those in the civil rights movements of the 1960s and all, and everything that so many people have endured so far. And everything is fine with our country. Now? No It is not. We still have a long way to go, but I think what you do by standing there and showing respect for the flag with your hand over your heart is that it shows unity. It shows that we are all inside together, we can all do better and that we are all part of the solution. "

The bees received not only violent reactions from their fans, but also from their NFL teammates for their comments.