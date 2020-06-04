'Next in Fashion' canceled by Netflix after one season

Netflix has canceled the competition series Next in fashion After one season, the Up News Info has been confirmed.

Hosted by Weird eye fashion guru Tan France and style icon Alexa Chung, Next in fashion It featured eighteen designers who faced different challenges focused on a different trend or design style that has influenced the way everyone dresses. South Korean designer Minju Kim was the winner of the first and only season, taking home the $ 250,000 top prize and the opportunity to debut her collection with luxury fashion retailer Net-a-Porter.

Guest judges for the 10-episode debut season included who's who of the fashion world, including Eva Chen, Elizabeth Stewart, Monique Lhuillier, Elizabeth Van Der Goltz, Prabal Gurung, Phillip Lim, Jason Bolden, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Adriana Lima, Christopher Kane, Beth Ditto, Josefine Aberg, "Dao" – Yi Chow, Maxwell Osborne and Tommy Hilfiger.

Next in fashion It was created and produced by theoldschool and produced by Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton with co-executive producer Adam Cooper.

Variety was the first to report the cancellation.

Next in fashion is the last show to be canceled by the streaming giant after just one season, joining Astronomy Club, Messiah, Spinning Out, Soundtrack and AJ and the queen.