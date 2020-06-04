Newport Beach man arrested after video shows him waving gun near protesters – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A Newport Beach man turned himself in to police on Thursday after being caught on camera with a gun in the air near protesters gathered to protest police brutality following the recent murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

The man, identified as Travis White, is a Newport Beach real estate agent, was captured on video with a gun to his head and walking backwards after a verbal altercation with some protesters on the sidewalk on Newport Boulevard and 30th Street.

"He said black lives didn't matter and that he would get the (expletive) out of town, so I tried to fight him," said Shea Musiime. "And then he opened his backpack and pulled out a fairly large pistol and put it to my face, so I jumped behind the car."

"At first, the guy pointed the gun at us," said Chris Marti. “He basically pointed it at us, put it back together, and that was before I looked, and when I turned around, the gun was in the air. He wasn't saying anything and he was scared, and that's when he ran away. "

There were no shots.

Police said White was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon.