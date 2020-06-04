New York Times employees risk their jobs to protest Tom Cotton Op-Ed

Image: Getty Image: Getty

On Wednesday, the Opinion section of the New York Times made the decision to publish an opinion piece by Republican Senator Tom Cotton that can only be described as a Fascist call for the military to repress protesters against police violence and brutality, under the incendiary title "Send the troops". Earlier that day, the Philly Researcher He had made a similar choice to publish an opinion piece titled, "Buildings Matter, Too."

Both deliberate choices of media opinion editors were widely criticized by people who asked very reasonable questions about the ethics of these decisions. Why give platforms, and the implicit seal of approval of two of the country's leading newspapers, to ideas that are incredibly dangerous and incredibly silly? I suspect the answer is a combination of wanting clicks of anger, a screwed-up belief that the value of blacks' humanity is worth debate, and the utter inability of Old White Men journalists to let go of the idea that just they should decides the terms of the public conversation.

Now journalists in both media are speaking out and criticizing the decisions on their opinion pages. Shortly after Cotton's op-ed was published, both the staff at New York TimesEditorial and opinion sections publicly expressed their dissent. At Times, dozens of its employees and large numbers of its black journalists, in particular, posted a screenshot on Twitter of the opinion piece headline with the message: "Executing this endangers Black @nytimes staff." "To be clear, this story endangers * all * blacks, NYT employees and not," wrote the New York Times MagazineIt's Jazmine Hughes.

That Employees are speaking amid a pandemic that has destroyed newsrooms across the country, underscoring what is at stake in their protest.

But in an exit like Times, where is the newspaper official social media policy for its employees, it explicitly tells employees to "do not express partisan views" or "promote political views" and to "reflect a diverse set of views", and where they are prohibited from publicly criticizing their workplace, talk it has ramifications for its employment, and particularly for its (alarmingly few) black employees. Black reporters have long raised valid complaints about his treatment in the Times, including a lack of institutional support and a dismissal of his criticism of other journalists and writers 'ideological framing on topics ranging from police violence to white nationalism: criticisms that are often framed as biased when, to give just one obvious example, Bret Stephens' thoughts they are not. Thursday Times the editor A.G. Sulzberger defended the decision to publish Cotton's op-ed with the weak excuse of the need to provide a "Diversity of perspectives" An excuse that is even more vain when one considers that their own employees are prohibited from freely expressing their own opinions.

That Times Employees are now speaking amid a pandemic that has destroyed newsrooms across the country and has made reporting on the jobs even dimmer, underscoring the importance of their protest. Hughes added: “This is a job problem. This is our livelihood. This is embarrassing. " statement shipped Wednesday night, the NewsGuild, the union that represents many of the TimesThe editorial team rejected the decision to publish Cotton's opinion piece. "Media organizations have a responsibility to hold power accountable, not to amplify power voices without context and caution," they wrote.

At Philly ResearcherJournalists also spoke in response to their newspaper's opinion piece. "This is what happens when a newsroom does not look like the city it covers" wrote one of its editorial writers. On Wednesday, more than 40 of the InvestigatorColor staff sent an open letter to top executives in their newsroom, announcing that on Thursday they would take collective action in the form of illness. "We are tired of bearing the burden of dragging this 200-year-old institution kicking and screaming at a more equitable age. We are tired of being told about the progress the company has made and being served the platitudes about "diversity and inclusion" when we raise our concerns, "they wrote. "We are tired of seeing our words and photos twisted to fit a narrative that does not reflect our reality. We are tired of being told to demonstrate both sides of the problems of which there are no two sides."

None of the problems that the staff of both Times and the Investigator They are raising are new. Black journalists and other personnel of color have long expressed their frustrations over workplace conditions and their leaders' deliberate refusal to meet the demands of a moment with any kind of moral backbone. But what this moment has helped clarify and expose, not only in the journalism industry but in workplaces across the country, is that the status quo has failed blacks. Andrew Sullivan laughing described the outrage of Times employees as an "attempted coup" by a "mafia" whose participants are a "disgrace to journalism".

But the real disgrace is pretending that people who demand violence must be considered as carefully and carefully as those who protest the end of violence, and call that some kind of public service. It may be necessary to overthrow the old guard. This is a calculation that a long time ago.