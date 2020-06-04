New York now offers free coronavirus testing to everyone – BGR

With New York City about to reopen, Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced that anyone in the city can get free coronavirus tests for any reason.

New York was more affected than any other state when the new coronavirus came to the US. USA, with more than 380,000 reported cases and more than 30,000 deaths.

On Wednesday, New York registered 925 new cases, which was the seventh among the 50 states.

When the new rate of coronavirus infection began to rise in the United States. In the USA, no state was more affected than New York. To date, of the 109,000 deaths caused by the virus in the United States, nearly a third of them have been in New York. It seemed inevitable that New York would have the longest road to recovery, but in a surprising turn of events, on June 3, the third most populous state in the United States recorded the seventh newest case in the country.

There are many valid criticisms to be made about the way New York politicians handled this health crisis, many of which caused unnecessary suffering and death, but one area where the state has been at the forefront from the earliest stages is proof. . New York increased its testing capacity faster than any other state, and has evaluated more than 2.2 million people. And starting this week, all New York residents can be tested for free.

"Widespread testing is the key to reopening our city safely," New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a live news conference on Tuesday. “After months of fighting, we can finally say that every New Yorker who needs an exam will receive one. Now with Test & Trace now up and running, we will be able to care for those who test positive and give them the support they need to protect themselves and their loved ones. "

For New York regions to reopen, there are a number of benchmarks they must meet, including a 14-day decrease in hospitalizations, at least 30% availability of hospital beds, and at least 30 hospital trackers. contact per 100,000 residents. By Monday, June 8, New York City is expected to reach all of those benchmarks.

Tracking infected people and their contacts will be vital to prevent another outbreak in New York, but tracing contacts is meaningless if not enough testing is done, so more than 150 test sites have been established in the city. To test, go to nyc.gov/CovidTest, or call 311 to find a site near you. Anyone can get tested, whether they think they were exposed, an essential worker, or just curious to know if they are infected. You don't need insurance to get tested, and each diagnostic test is free.

As long as there are no major setbacks or outbreaks between today and Monday, New York City can begin the process of reopening its economy on Monday, which seemed impossible two months ago when thousands of people entered the hospital system every day.

Coronavirus conduction test. Image Source: Ross D Franklin / AP / Shutterstock